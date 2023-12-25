How to add V-Bucks on Nintendo Switch

V-Bucks is the ultimate gift for Fortnite fans. They can be redeemed to purchase various skins from Fortnite’s in-game shop, but players will first need to add these V-Bucks attached to their gift cards, which be more confusing on Nintendo Switch compared to other platforms.

While the gift redemption process is essentially the same, Nintendo’s more gated ecosystem causes players to wonder how exactly they can add V-Bucks on Nintendo Switch.

How can you redeem V-Bucks on Nintendo Switch?

Get your Fortnite V-Bucks card ready and follow the steps below to add them to your Nintendo Switch.

Go to Fortnite V-Bucks redemption page. Log into your Epic Games account. After logging in, you’ll navigate back to the landing page, where you’ll be able to enter your V-Bucks code. Enter the V-Bucks pin and click “Next.” Select Nintendo Switch as your device and choose “Confirm.”

After completing this process, you’ll have redeemed V-Bucks on Nintendo Switch. Your in-game currency will be loaded into your account and ready to use when you launch the game. While you can use them immediately to purchase cosmetics from the store, you can also wait for the Fortnite item shop to change and pick something out from a new rotation.

Why can’t these codes be super short? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to link your Fortnite account with your Nintendo Switch account. This is a process most players completed in the past, as there have been countless promotions that required fans to have linked accounts.

Since I also play Fortnite, I generally prefer gifting skins and items to friends who also play the game. When you receive a gift from another player, it immediately pops up in the main menu the next time you launch the game, allowing gift receivers to skip the redemption process.