How to acquire the Zero Point Pretzel effect in Fortnite

Fortnite is famous for its events and the items that routinely rotate in and out of the game to help it feel fresh for players. Sometimes, those items are as simple as new cosmetics that players can earn or buy to show off while playing. Other times, these are items that actually have an effect on gameplay. That’s the case with the Zero Point Pretzel.

The Zero Point Pretzel effect is fairly straightforward in its application: players who have one get a cool little Zero Point effect that surrounds their character, and the Pretzel enables them to teleport quickly over short distances, ignoring fall damage when you’re teleporting. We shouldn’t have to explain to you how cool that is. Being able to teleport around is just fun and can also give you a serious leg up on your competition.

These items aren’t exactly the easiest to find, however, and Fortnitemares has plenty of nooks and crannies to explore. If you’re wondering where you need to go to get yourself one of these Zero Point Pretzels, check out the guide below and follow these simple steps to grab one.

How to get the Zero Point Pretzel in Fortnite

There are a couple of different ways to get the Zero Point Pretzel. One way is by searching the Halloween-themed candy buckets that can be found in various places around the map. This method is a bit random, however, as none of the candy buckets are guaranteed to have a Zero Point Pretzel.

If you want a more sure way to get a Zero Point Pretzel, you’ll need to head to Flutter Barn. It’s in the southern part of the map, in the desert. Look for the building that has the rotating Mancake hologram above it, and land on the level below the patio with the umbrella tables on it.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Adam Snavely

Once you get there, you should see Chrome Punk walking around. The iridescent, pumpkin-headed character can sell you a Zero Point Pretzel for 120 gold bars, which is fairly cheap. You can buy a few of them if you’ve looted through a place or two on the map beforehand.

After you get the Zero Point Pretzels, all you need to do is consume them, and off you go. Teleport to your heart’s content while the effect lasts.