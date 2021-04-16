Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy now available for purchase in Fortnite | Dot Esports

There's a full set of accessories as well.

After being announced earlier this week, Horizon Zero Dawn’s protagonist Aloy is now available for purchase in the Fortnite store.

The character is available along with a full set of accessories for 2,600 V-Bucks. All parts of the bundle are also available for purchase separately.

Outcast. Seeker. Champion.



Aloy has arrived in the Shop. Grab her along with the rest of her Set now! @Guerrillahttps://t.co/DqtYiSouhy pic.twitter.com/BkFZSTtoAh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 16, 2021

Included in her set along with the character is the Blaze Canister back bling, Alloy’s Spear harvesting tool, Glinthawk glider, Shield-Weaver weapon skin, Heart-Rizon emote, and lastly the Aloy the Skywatcher loading screen.

Players who own a PS5 can also get themselves an alternative style for the character skin called Ice Hunter Aloy.

Earlier in the week, Fortnite held a PlayStation-exclusive event called the Aloy Cup where the top-performing teams could net themselves this bundle as a reward.

The other Aloy-themed event will take place on April 18 and is called the Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode. In this game mode, players will be spawned as either Aloy or Lara Croft, with Aloy utilizing a bow and Lara Croft her signature dual pistols.

Aloy’s skin joins the game as part of the Gaming Legends Series. Previous entries into this serious include Kratos from God of War, Master Chief from Halo, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, and Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter.

If you want a chance to add Aloy to your collection now is your best chance as after 24 hours the bundle will no longer be removed from the store with no indication of when it could return.