Fortnite’s Tilted Towers is going to become a Western town, data miners claim

Fortnite: Battle Royale has finally entered its tenth season, and with the time travel theme of season X, players are seeing old and new locations on the island. Some fans booted up the game today and were disappointed with the lack of major map changes at first glance.

But new leaks indicate that the map is going to be changing over time and that the initial island players see and can play on right now won’t be the same by the end of season X. Data miner FortTory found files that hint at Neo Tilted becoming a Western town throughout the season.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Neo Tilted will slowly change to a Wild West kinda look!

Tory includes multiple models and textures for Tilted’s future Western buildings. He speculates that in the future, Tilted will have “an orb around it, as you can see in the video, and when you walk through the orb you enter the wild west theme.”

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter The sounds for when you enter the wild west themed tilted when its ingame! I suppose that the place has an orb around it, as you can see in the video, and when you walk through the orb you enter the wild west theme. https://t.co/8j7URTd1Fq

We don’t know exactly when we’ll see Tilted turn into a Western point-of-interest, but it may happen slowly over time. This may not be the only POI that will transform as the season develops, too.