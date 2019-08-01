Fortnite Season X Map: All changes and additions in season ten

Fortnite: Battle Royales long-awaited season X is upon us and, as usual, there have been changes to the map from the previous season.

The most obvious change so far is the return of Dusty Divot, which has been destroyed and built over for many seasons now. Players will be able to explore and relive their season one glory days at the area as we all uncover the mysteries of season X.

Image via Epic Games

The monster skeleton has also remained in place from last season at the cost of some notable exclusions from the map. The sky platforms, for example, have been removed along with the various Slipstreams that once allowed you to glide around the center of the map with ease. They still exist at Neo Tilted and Mega Mall, however.

The biggest addition stems from the Meteor suspended in time above Dusty Divot. You can actually go into the Meteor as well to find loot.

Other than that, there doesn’t really seem to be that many more huge changes to the map this time around… for now.