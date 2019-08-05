Fortnite’s Dusty Depot meteor is cracking

More changes could be coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season X island.

When the season started, it reintroduced the old Dusty Depot to the game. That area now is frozen in time, and the meteor that crashed on that area in the end of season three is now static in the sky in the same position it was a few seconds before the impact. And the meteor, instead of moving, is now cracking and becoming more unstable

Players spotted that rift-like cracks are appearing under the meteor, as if it was slowly breaking. Whenever we see objects and areas of the Fortnite island cracking, we know change is coming, and that likely means the meteor will explode in mid-air soon to cause another map change somewhere on the island, maybe even sending another area partly back in time.

Some believe that the cracks have always been there, but that instead the visual effects around the meteor are becoming stronger each day and might mean that the rock is unstable.

r/FortNiteBR – The meteor is cracking r/FortNiteBR: The developer supported, community run subreddit dedicated to the Fortnite: Battle Royale game mode by Epic Games.

Epic wrote in the v10.0 patch notes that “locations once thought to be lost are beginning to appear, but they aren’t the same as they once were.” So far, the only old named location back into the game is Dusty Depot, but that message could imply that other areas are returning to the game soon. The meteor could be tied to these changes.

Some Fortnite dataminers claim to have found evidence that Moisty Mire is also returning to the game soon as Moisty Palms. This would likely be that same old area but mixed with Paradise Palms, which replaced it when season five began. If that’s the area of the map travelling back in time, there’s a chance players could also see the season three prison returning to the game, which used to be northwest of Moisty Mire.



HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter In case you don’t know yet, Moisty Mire is coming back as “Moisty Palms” this season.. 🙂

It’s unclear if other areas are also returning anytime soon. Also, we don’t know if the meteor cracking means that time will flow again on Dusty Depot and bring Divot back or if all time travels will be permanent.