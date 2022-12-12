Fortnite will add custom skins eventually, says Epic CEO, but it may just be in one game mode

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now and a lot of people attribute this to the players’ base love of cosmetics. With over 1400 skins in the game so far, players can take on the appearance of nearly any kind of being they want. However, a new tweet from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney may throw a wrench in the entire cosmetic market in Fortnite.

On Twitter, someone recently responded to a Sweeney tweet asking if players can expect to be able to make custom skins and test them out in Creative 2.0. In response, Sweeney said: “Eventually, but not soon.”

This seemingly confirms this is something the Epic developers have considered for Fortnite already and may even be in some sort of planning stage already.

Eventually but not very soon. — Possibly Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 11, 2022

Some Fortnite content creators immediately took this to mean players will be able to create custom skins, but that’s not entirely clear.

Since the tweet is asking about Creative 2.0, it’s likely Sweeney means creators will be able to create their own custom characters for their maps. With Creative 2.0 expected to be a full creator experience, this makes the most sense.

It may be players are allowed to create custom skins on a level in Fortnite if that’s what a creator wants out of that level, but this likely won’t be transferable to the battle royale. The creator of a level can also make the player take on a specific skin if they’re on a certain team or take on a special role in a level.

There are already ways Fortnite players can kind of make their own custom skins, with the bundles like Boundless.

However, these usually just apply to the outfits, with characters needing to purchase different base skins based on which Fortnite character they want to customize.