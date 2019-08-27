This article is brought to you by Mondobox: The Live Esports Game Show.

Fortnite: Battle Royale players just got a new set of free challenges to complete. As part of the collaboration between Fortnite and Borderlands, players now have the Welcome to Pandora tasks available to unlock exclusive cosmetics while playing in the new rift zone, Pandora.

One of these challenges asks players to search different vault symbols that are spread around the Fortnite island. Since this challenge is part of the Pandora set, it’s safe to assume that these symbols are restricted to that area. The only other requirement players have to meet is they need to be playing in a non-Playground mode since it’s the only one that won’t let them progress. All others, including those with respawning enabled like Team Rumble, are good to go.

These vault symbols look like an upside-down “V” inside a circle. They are painted with a spray in some areas of Pandora and you must get close to them and use the interact button on your platform to progress.

Pandora isn’t named in Fortnite, but it’s located in the desert biome, southeast of the island. You’ll notice you’re inside it when the art style of the game changes and a banner pops up on your screen.

Here’s where you can find these vault symbols for the Pandora challenge.

All vault symbols locations

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Symbol one

Screengrab via Epic Games

This symbol is in the small container area west of Pandora. You’ll find it sprayed on a yellow plate.

Symbol two

Screengrab via Epic Games

This vault symbol is sprayed on a wooden plate near the north entrance of the city south of Pandora.

Symbol three

Screengrab via Epic Games

This symbol is on a billboard far west of the desert, next to where Claptrap is.