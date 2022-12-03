Fortnite players left toasting marshmallows as they wonder why Fortnite is down right now

Fortnite players have once again found themselves asking if they can even play the game right now. The end of Chapter Three has come and gone, and the island has been torn apart and put back together. Now, players who log into the game find themselves floating through space with nothing but a campfire to keep them warm. The good news is that they are drifting toward the all-new island, and they have plenty of time to toast their marshmallows before they get there.

If you are wondering why Fortnite is down, it is the all-important maintenance that needs to occur between Chapters. The old island is being wiped off the servers as the new island takes its place. It is definitely the most exciting time for Fortnite players, and we expect the downtime to last until around 2am CT.

People who don’t want to spend all that time staring at their screen can instead help the community track down all the object coordinates that are required for a strange minigame that Epic has set up to keep us all entertained. We will be tracking all the coordinates to help you as much as possible. The more we work together, the more we can learn about the upcoming season.

There has also been a double whammy reveal, as Doom Slayer and The Hulk are both making their way to Chapter Four, and they will be joined by Geralt of Rivia and MrBeast. There also looks to be a collaboration coming with My Hero Academia if the leaks and teasers are anything to go by. Definitely an interesting but fun variety in the collaborations that appear to be on the way to the game this season.

So, for now, don’t worry about not being able to log in to Fortnite and just sit back and relax. In just a few short hours, the server maintenance will be complete, and we can all go exploring the new island in our new skins.