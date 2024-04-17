Fortnite players celebrate return of otherworldly Human Bill skin to the store

Fortnite regularly rotates in classic skins to its store, and one of the most popular cosmetics among the general player base has returned from orbit.

Human Bill, an alien creature sporting several different selectable style choices, is finally back in the Fortnite store after more than half a year away. Human Bill’s return this week marks the extraterrestrial’s first appearance in the store since the launch of LEGO Fortnite, and he does have a LEGO style that players can equip as well.

Welcome back, old friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Longtime fans of Fortnite who frequent the store were surprised at how long Human Bill hadn’t been included in the store, with one user on the Fortnite subreddit commenting that they felt “so used to seeing him all the time.” According to the shop history tracker for Human Bill, he appeared in the store almost every month across 2022 and 2023.

One of Human Bill’s most beloved traits as a Fortnite skin is the number of selectable styles he has available, including different skin colors, sunglasses, and headpieces, a “farmer’s tan,” two tattoo designs, and numerous tops and bottoms. For those wanting a Men in Black style outfit, Human Bill can be equipped with the iconic black suit.

Human Bill was first introduced in Chapter Two, season seven, back in August 2021 as part of the Hot Alien Summer set. The UFO back bling titled “A Weather Balloon,” which was also introduced in the Hot Alien Summer set, is included with the purchase of Human Bill in his current listing. The Freezie Friends popsicle-themed pickaxe from the Hot Alien Summer set is not included in the current Human Bill listing.

Human Bill is currently available in the Original Spotlight section of the Fortnite store for 1,800 V-Bucks. Any fans who have waited for his return should look to grab him before he leaves again.

