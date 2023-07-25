Fortnite players agree battle royale has finally hit breaking point after 4 chapters

Fortnite’s stale meta had been called upon for months now, and Chapter Four, season three’s jungle theme didn’t make it any better. Rightfully, players aren’t happy with the popular battle royale—it’s high time that Epic Games buckles up before it deteriorates further.

On July 24, a player named ravecave86 shed light on the game’s uninteresting state and how they have been preferring to play other titles because “not enough has been going on recently.” They also shared a list of Fortnite elements that are turning them off, including the season’s new jungle biome, bland weapon meta, and loot pool, lack of a mid-season event, a ‘meh’ battle pass, and a less-than-average ranked system.

On June 9, season three, dubbed “Wilds,” revealed a mysterious, hidden jungle filled with raptors, vines, and sticky mud patches after the island’s central area crumbled into ruins. Besides uncovering a transformed Dr. Sloan and advancing the game’s lore, the jungle biome brought players the wild adventurer’s experience filled with new challenges.

That being said, as much as that sounds exciting to a part of the player base, the jungle biome’s camper-friendly and unpredictable features failed to impress many players.

According to ravecave86, Fortnite’s weapon and loot pool are in a dire state, too, reducing the battle royale’s flair even further. They also highlighted the increasing number of bots than real players, harming the competitive experience.

As expected, the community echoed ravecave86’s thoughts on Fortnite’s current state, which has become so uninviting that it’s driving players to play other fun titles like Final Fantasy VI, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and The Forgotten Land, Splatoon Three, and more.

A player shared they’re only interested in completing weekly challenges to complete the battle pass. “All the other days, I’m playing Pikmin 4 or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” they admitted. But some aren’t compelled to do that either.

Another player’s comment added to ravecave86’s opinion on the bot problem, sharing how they don’t encounter a real player until the lobby reduces to the last 20 Loopers.

But mind you, the bot problem isn’t restricted to Fortnite alone; I can vouch for having faced an annoying number of dumb AI-controlled opponents in PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile too.

Developers find it easier to populate battle royale lobbies with easy-to-medium bots in regions with less traffic. But Fortnite never had this issue until Chapter Four saw a spike in bot population across servers, possibly hinting at players leaving the game for good.

Overall, Epic needs to spice things up for the fandom now that its prized creation is losing its reputation at an alarming rate. Players who used to defend the game even one season earlier now agree to the meta’s decreasing quality.

Hopefully, if Epic is taking notes at all, Fortnite’s luster will return with the highly anticipated season four.

