What is the map for CoD Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty: Warzone provides an exciting battle royale experience with classic Call of Duty gameplay, allowing players to drop into a massive map with dozens of enemies. There have been multiple Warzone maps that keep the gameplay fresh, although some are not as well received as others. Verdansk was the original Call of Duty: Warzone map that is no longer in rotation. But mobile players can experience the iconic map again as it will be the primary map featured in Warzone Mobile.

Our best kept secret yet is finally out 😬#Warzone2 drops November 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DoTEvzkfJO — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

Warzone Mobile players can expect 120 live players in one match, providing one of the biggest battle royale experiences for mobile gamers. The lobbies won’t include bots, meaning you’ll be fighting real players in a fight to the death.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile includes cross-progression with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, meaning you can grind on any platform. You can also use your friendslist and chat features on mobile, allowing you to connect with friends on other consoles or platforms.

Mobile fans can also expect unique events solely for the mobile platform. Crossplay is also enabled between IOS and Android but not with consoles or PC, creating a level playing field.

Loadouts and Operators from Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II are also present in Warzone Mobile, providing a unified experience on all platforms.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile releases in 2023.