Fortnite MEGA teaser video shows off new giant city POI, skin variants

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, with millions of players likely excited about the dawn of the next season. Epic Games is gearing up for the update tonight, dropping a number of teasers in the last few days that show off new battle pass skins and items. And now, a new video teaser seems to show off the upcoming season in much greater detail.

The video is an energetic look at the futuristic and neon Japanese theme that will be the focus of Fortnite MEGA. The video has energetic music and moves really quickly, definitely meant to build hype. While the trailer showcases many skins and the new bike, it also shows a much larger POI than many will be familiar with.

The future's looking bright ✨



Get a glimpse of what’s to come… #FortniteMEGA pic.twitter.com/b2QjpiEU6j — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2023

The trailer features a lot of images of skins that we were already aware of from all the previous Chapter Four, season two leaks. But the most impressive thing is a very large POI that seems to be even bigger than Tilted Towers was from the last chapter. It’s so large that there are several pipelines that players will be able to grind on to get around.

The new bike is also shown in greater detail in the trailer and as part of the two pieces of key art that were revealed at the same time as the trailer. This new futuristic bike appears to be a flatter version of the dirt bike from last season, but it doesn’t seem to be replacing it. It’s unclear if it will have similar functions as the original.

This is the first in-depth look that Epic has offered to players and more will be revealed in the next 24 hours as the season launches. The cinematic trailer is expected to launch sometime around 9pm CT, so more information about Fortnite MEGA will be revealed then for sure.

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter Four, season two begins tomorrow at 1am CT.