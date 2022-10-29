Fortnite is set to collaborate with Ralph Lauren to create 2 new sport-inspired skins

Epic Games is launching a Fortnite collaboration with fashion company Ralph Lauren that will see characters don black and red sport-inspired skins.

Ever since Epic introduced Fortnite to the world in July 2017, the popular battle royale has made it an active goal to continue expanding its world through non-endemic brands and collaborations, such as its Ariana Grande skin. That statement has continued to hold true since the launch of Fortnite’s newest season, Chapter Three, season four, where the publisher has released skins such as Black Adam, Queen Summer, Ash Williams, and many more.

Now, it appears that the evergrowing list of collaborations in Chapter Three, season four is set to become even bigger through a leaked collaboration with Ralph Lauren, as reported by Fortnite News.

NEWS: Fortnite x Polo Ralph Lauren Coming Soonhttps://t.co/a0J3MkGEqc — Fortnite News 🎃 (@FortniteBR) October 28, 2022

“For the first time in the brand’s history, Polo Ralph Lauren has reimagined its iconic logo to fit seamlessly within the expressive world of Fortnite,” the press release reads. “The Fortnite Llama merges with Polo Pony, becoming the Polo x Llama.”

The name Polo x Llama pays homage to both Fortnite’s signature llama, as well as Ralph Lauren’s well-known Polo. Now, Ralph Lauren is set to intertwine its brand in sport-inspired fashion with the world of Fortnite through two black and red-themed skins.

“Polo Ralph Lauren encourages you to express yourself in Fortnite by adorning the new sport-inspired digital Outfits from the Polo Stadium collection in Fortnite,” the press release reads. “Be the best version of yourself through these unique Polo Stadium looks. The sporty graphics and bold designs emblazon each piece and combine with eye-catching color palettes. A new athletic spirit defines the digital Stadium collection.”

At time of writing, there is no information in regard to an announced release date for the Ralph Lauren Fortnite skins. But there is a high likelihood that there will be more information available soon and that we could see a release sometime in the next couple of weeks.

For now, Fortnite players will have to wait before receiving new details on the upcoming collaboration.