Fortnite is changing Competitive to add more Zero Build and introduce Divisional Cups

Fortnite’s Competitive game modes allow players to test their skills and prove who’s the best at the battle royale. Epic Games is known for hosting Cash Cups and other competitions, further feeding into the game’s competitive community. But just because it’s going well doesn’t mean that Epic won’t change the formula to keep players on their toes and improve the experience overall.

A recent blog post from Epic details how the competitive scene will be changing in the coming weeks. In the post, the developer said there will be a new Fortnite Divisional Cup format, an Arena Hype reset, Late Game Cups, Zero Build Cups, Collegiate Cups, and more. All of this means to shake up the regular competitive format and give players new opportunities.

All Fortnite Competitive changes in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Fortnite Divisional Cups

Image via Epic Games

On Sept. 24, a new Placement Cup will allow players to qualify for one of the new Fortnite Competitive Divisions: Contender, Challenger, and Elite. Players who are in the top 200 Duos in the Placement Cup will be placed in the Elite Division, where they can qualify for the Elite Cup Weekly Final for cash prizes.

To compete in the Placement Cup, you need to at least be a Contender rank in the Battle Royale Arena by the time the cup begins. In the Placement Cup, players will compete in Battle Royale Arena Duos for two rounds, with the best 1,400 Duos going on to round two. The top 2,200 Duos will earn their spot in the Elite Division and 1,000 Duos will earn a spot in the Challenger Division.

Players who are unable to make the Placement Cup will still be allowed to compete in the Contender’s Cup, which has the potential to move the top teams to the Challenger Cup, and from the Challenger Cup to Elite Cups. Elite players will need to compete on day two of the Elite Cups to be eligible for the Elite Cup Weekly Final each Saturday.

Arena Hype Reset and prizing changes

At the season’s launch, all players will begin with zero Hype, the in-game metric that tracks a character’s skill and rank. There will also be no requirements in earning Champion Rank to compete in cash prize tournaments.

Regions outside of Europe and NA East have had prizing adjusted to have the top 40 Duos in a prize-winning position. Epic is making this change in the hopes of improving matches in the final lobbies, but it’s keeping an eye out to see how these changes affect it.

Late Game and Zero Build modes

Epic is hard at work trying to resolve issues inside the recently re-added Late Game modes, and it seems like it wants to evolve on what already exists. Epic, according to the blog post, is looking to bring back Late Game Arena, Quick Cups, and Cash Cups to fully take advantage of the game mode.

Fortnite is also taking another big step into Zero Build, now hosting official Competitive cups twice per week. Players who are fans of the no-building can participate in the Zero Build Duos Quick Cups on Wednesdays and Fridays every week. There will also be a Zero Build Squads Cash Cup every Saturday, offering cash prizes for the best players.

In Chapter Three, season four, Fortnite will continue to host Solo, Duos, and Trios for Battle Royale modes as well as Solos and Trios for Late Game Arena.

Fortnite’s Fall Collegiate Cups

For the esports competitors who are currently attending college, Epic will be offering monthly competitions with cash prizes and rewards exclusively for college students in North America. Epic is hoping to provide these opportunities through competitive scrims, third-party tournaments, and school-hosted competitions.

Players who haven’t already should register for the October and November Collegiate Cups using this link. You’ll need to submit current school transcripts and prove that you are at least 18 years old to compete.

FNCS Invitational 2022

This season is also special because Fortnite will be hosting an online FNCS to prepare for the upcoming FNCS Invitational. The FNCS Invitational 2022 is set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina on Nov. 13 and 14, right in the middle of this season. For those who have yet to buy tickets, you can do so by visiting the FNCS Invitational 2022 Ticketmaster page.

These changes and new events show that Epic isn’t afraid to change the Competitive formula if it thinks that the game and community will benefit.