When is the Fortnite Fracture event? | Fortnite Fracture event start time

Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games right now thanks to the influx of content that developer Epic Games manages to keep introducing. Just this season, players have seen a handful of collabs and the menacing Chrome taking over the island.

Now, Epic has announced the Fracture event will be happening soon and ending Chapter Three for good.

The Fracture event is going to be the finale for Chapter Three, which likely means it will be the biggest event players have seen since this time last year. Here’s all the information you need to know about when and where to watch the Fortnite Fracture event this December.

When is the Fortnite Fracture event?

Image via Epic Games

Announced during the last day of the FNCS Invitational 2022, Fortnite will be hosting the live event on Dec. 3 at 3pm CT. The event will kick off in the middle of the day that Saturday, picking a day that players may be off from school or work.

Early before the event, players can likely expect matchmaking to shut down, and for there to be an event lobby players can join and explore while waiting.

Fans don’t know what to expect from this event that’s planned to end the season, but it will show the last of the current island as we know it. There have been many memorable locations like Rave Cave and the Daily Bugle, each having their turn to be defunct due to the new threats on the island. With the Fracture live event, it’s likely we can kiss those pieces of the map goodbye.

The last remaining member of The Seven, Paradigm, will likely return to the island with whatever help she was able to gather in her home world.

Even still, expect it to rest on the Loopers’ shoulders to help drive the Chrome from the island for good. Whether or not that’s achievable will be seen, likely leading to the “Fracture” of the island as it tries to rid itself of the Chrome.

A leaked back bling seems to show the Zero Point being enveloped in Chrome and seems to be tied to the event. As with past events, it’s likely this one will take place at the last exact moment the island can be saved, with the Zero Point likely fighting off the Chrome that we let get too close. We may even see Paradigm face off against The Herald and all her other Chromed friends.

While this is speculation, we’ll know more as the event draws closer in two weeks. That’s all you need to know about what day and time to watch the Fortnite Fracture event.