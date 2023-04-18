Fortnite Arena’s points system explained: How to earn Hype

It’s clear by now Fortnite’s limits are infinite, with something to cater to every player, from the casual weekend warrior to the most hardcore competitor.

Introduced in late 2022, Fortnite Arena focuses on those hungry for a tougher challenge, with ranked Divisions, a variety of game modes, and plenty of in-game loot to earn—but only for those willing to go all the way.

As you play and win matches of Arena, you’ll earn Hype that determines what rank you play. The more Hype you have, the higher your rank, and the tougher the opponent. Split across three leagues (Open, Contender, and Champion) only the very best can ascend to the top tournaments and earn cash prizes.

Related: Understanding how Fortnite’s Arena mode works

What is Hype and how do I earn it?

Your Hype is what sets you aside from the rest of the players in Fortnite. You can earn Hype by playing Fortnite Arena matches, with everything from eliminations to a Victory Royale getting you different amounts of Hype.

Once you have earned enough Hype, you’ll rank up to the next Divison. Win enough Hype at each major Division and you’ll promote to the next League. From here, things get tough quickly.

Screengrab via Epic Games

In the Open League, there are four Divisions, one every 400 Hype. Once you reach 1,600 Hype, you’ll move into Division Four, the last Division in the Open League, and begin paying the Bus Fare.

Paying the Bus Fare, and what it means for your rank

From Division Five onwards, all Fortnite Arena players must pay the Bus Fare, which starts at 30 Hype. Whenever you drop from the Battle Bus, you’ll be charged Hype based on your rank. This means that to rank up at the higher levels, you’ll need to earn at least as much Hype as you spend on the Bus Fare—meaning more eliminations and more time spent surviving.

Each rank sees players pay an extra 10 Hype for the Bus Fare from Division Five onwards, capping out at 70 Hype at Division Nine.

When do Arena Hype points reset?

At this stage, all Fortnite Arena players will have their Hype reset at the start of each season. The current season, Chapter Four season two, began on March 10 and will end on June 2. The Fortnite Arena Hype Leaderboard lists the top 100 players for the current season.

While other games let players keep some of their ranking points and carry them over to a new season, Fortnite Arena resets everyone to zero, meaning to get back to the higher ranks, it’s best to start as early as possible in the season.