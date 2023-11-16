Fortnite age restriction may stop you from using some skins

A Nov. 16 update for Fortnite has introduced a new age restriction on the game’s many custom maps, also known as islands, as well as on its many cosmetic items. Every island will have its own ESRB (or equivalent) age rating, and only compatible cosmetics (i.e skins) will be available to equip.

Fortnite developer Epic Games introduced new parental controls and age ratings to the popular battle royale, which will now classify all of the game’s content. In a Nov. 16 announcement titled “Island Age Restrictions Now in Fortnite,” the developer explained how cosmetic items, custom maps, and game modes all will carry their own age rating. This results in some items being completely unavailable on maps and modes that have a lower age rating, and the game’s store now features a new warning for players buying skins and cosmetics.

“Starting today, every experience (“island”) published in Fortnite will display its own age and content rating. This is to help parents and players make informed play decisions about the thousands of games and other experiences in Fortnite,” Epic said.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via @PaulTassi

Epic also expanded its parental controls, which will allow parents to better tailor the launcher and games to their preferences.

“These controls can be used to prevent their children from playing content above a certain rating,” the developer explained.

These changes were met with some criticism from the Fortnite community as they essentially lock away purchased cosmetics from being used on certain maps. Fortnite became the trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), with a lot of players stating their belief that the changes were arbitrary and the exact criteria for the age ratings are unclear.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via @archer_fortnite

The age restrictions haven’t impacted only character skins. Loading screens and music were also put behind bars, and Fortnite‘s most iconic loading screen has also been replaced, apparently because the characters are holding various weapons.

Epic’s attempts to create a more family-friendly Fortnite has also spawned a petition from players asking the developer to reverse the changes, which is perhaps the best way to summarize the entire situation.