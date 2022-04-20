Everything to know about Fortnite update 20.20: Patch notes, creative updates, and more

There is plenty of new content to check out in the new Fortnite patch.

Fortnite’s latest update v20.20 is here and with it comes the finale of the Battle for Condo Canyon, a new weapon, and an abundance of grenades. Both in Fortnite’s standard modes and Creative there has been a ton of additions that players can use to spice up gameplay.

Here is a look at the highlights from patch v20.20.

Everything in Fortnite update v20.20

Image via Epic Games

The Battle For Coney Crossroads

A new battle has begun raging on at Coney Crossroads and now the Resistance will need to push back the IO assault to win the war. To help out with this effort, the new Ranger Shotgun has been added to the game.

New Weapons

The Ranger Shotgun has a greater range than other Shotguns but it is a single-shot weapon that must reload between firing. You’ll find this weapon around the island, from vendors, and of course in chests.

In this update, players will need to make a choice that will influence how the battle is fought going forward. Both Boogie Bombs and Rift-To-Gos will appear around the island from April 22 to April 25. Players will vote by contributing Bars at Funding Stations to choose which one of these items will be added to the loot pool.

Competitive Notes

You won’t have to worry about the battle at Coney Crossroads while playing competitive; the event won’t be active. Similarly, the Ranger Shotgun and Boogie Bomb/ Rift-To-Go trial period will not be found around the map while playing Comp.

Covert Ops Quests

Here is a look at the Covert Ops Quests that players can complete within the Zero Build mode. These are all timed events that must be completed before a certain date.

Quest 1: Begins April 22 at 9 AM ET and ends April 26 at 8:59 AM ET

Finished Quest 1 before April 26 at 8:59 AM ET? You’ll proceed to Quest 2!

Quest 2: Begins April 26 at 9 AM ET and ends April 28 at 8:59 AM ET

Finished Quest 2 before April 28 at 8:59 AM ET? You’ll proceed to Quest 3!

Quest 3: Begins April 28 at 9 AM ET and ends April 30 at 8:59 AM ET

Finished Quest 3 before April 30 at 8:59 AM ET? You’ll proceed to Quest 4!

Quest 4: Begins April 30 at 9 AM ET and ends May 2 at 8:59 AM ET

Creative Update

Image via Epic Games

The Prop Mover is ready to use in this update despite being introduced early with update 20.10. If you did add it to your creative builds during this last update then you may need to remove it and add it once again to get it working.

The Video Player tool is now available for all players to take advantage of. A new Water Device has been added that allows players to control the water level in creative and allows players to swim, use water vehicles, and more.

Another new tool added is the VFX Creator which lets creators make changes to sprites including a handful of different parameters.

Here’s a look at the remaining Creative changes via Fortnite’s official patch notes.

BATTLE ROYALE – ITEMS AND FEATURES

Titan Tanks

Mounted Artillery Cannon

Mounted Anti-Vehicle Turret

OTHER FEATURE UPDATES

NEW: CAREER TRACKER

The new Career Tracker provides creators the ability to track more stats for players by adding these options to the Save Point Device. To enable the new Career Tracker, Creators will need to update to the Save Point Device and the scoreboard HUD. A quick way of updating the scoreboard HUD is by cloning the scoreboard and changing it to Career. Once updated, players will be able to view career scores in the new Career Tab.

UPDATE: SWITCH DEVICE

We’ve added the following new device skins for the Switch Device

Checkbox

Ancient Lever

Circuit Breaker

PREFAB & GALLERY UPDATES

Added 5 New Prefabs 2 Gas Station Prefabs 3 Chonker’s Speedway Prefabs

Added 5 New Galleries 1 Gas Station Gallery 4 Chonker’s Speedway Galleries



ISLAND UPDATE

Do you enjoy tacos? If so, you’re going to love our first Battle Royale POI Island, Greasy Grove! Experience Greasy Grove in this fully recreated POI Island that you can further customize and build upon.

PREFAB & GALLERY FIXES

Fixed an issue where some assets, from The Fortress Gallery and Command Cavern Prop Gallery A, were giving the incorrect type of resource materials.

Fixed an issue where some assets, from Command Cavern Wall & Roof Gallery, were overlapping.

Fixed an issue where galleries didn’t open for detailed view.

Fixed some issues related to misplaced destruction VFX on multiple items in the prop gallery.

Fixed some issues with placeholder icons showing in the Creative Inventory.

CONSUMABLES UPDATES

Fixed an issue where Pizza Party fails to restore player character’s health when max health is greater than 100 in Creative.

DEVICE FIXES

Fixed an issue with Accolades that caused XP earned to not be displayed on the HUD.

Fixed multiple issues with the Prop Mover device.

Fixed an issue with the Sentry Device not sending signals to other devices when eliminating players or creatures.

Fixed an issue with guards spawning at the incorrect time

Fixed an issue where the HUD Tracker did not appear in Welcome Hubs.

Fixed an issue where the Wildlife Spawner was not tracking eliminations.

Fixed an issue where Billboards did not maintain settings in a replay

ISLAND FIXES

Fixed some terrain and asset gaps on The Shark Island.

GAMEPLAY FIXES

Fixed an issue where the player becomes frozen in the Creative Hub after being kicked from an XL island with a network error.

Fixed an issue where player scores were not being recorded and sent to Event Service.

Fixed an issue where vehicles can’t damage structures on published islands.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to interact with items/buttons on multiple creative maps.

Fixed an issue with the sprint button not being functional in creative.

Fixed an issue where players were jittering in Creative on certain surfaces

UI FIXES