Every Fortnite Chapter 4, season 4 cosmetic item: Battle pass skins

With Vampire Kado Thorne’s invasion of the Island, Fortnite’s brand new Chapter Four, season four assigns a heist team to fight alongside loopers like you and reclaim stolen goods from Thorne’s grip. The heist team members, one of whom is a TikTok star, and a plethora of emotes, sprays, and other accessories appear in this season’s fascinating Battle pass lineup.

Not just these—there’s also a late-season surprise outfit included with the Battle pass. Here are all the cosmetics you can grab with Fortnite’s Chapter Four, season four Battle pass.

All Fortnite Chapter four, season four skins

It’s do or die for Loopers, as they’re responsible for the Island’s future yet again. Freeing the Island from Kado Thorne’s evil influence will require you to embrace stealing as the last resort, and a new star-studded heist team is here to help you do just that.

Members of the heist team will be available as outfits in the season’s Battle pass, starting with Nolan Chance, the mastermind of the heist team. Chance’s outfit will unlock as soon as you purchase the Battle pass, while others will be available as you progress through the tiers.

Nolan Chance in Fortnite Chapter four, season four. Image via Epic Games.

The second outfit is that of Piper Pace, a delivery specialist built to deliver victories.

Piper Pace in Fortnite Chapter four, season four. Image via Epic Games.

Third on the list is Fish Thicc, who’s “more ripped than the tide.”

Fish Thicc in Fortnite Chapter four, season four. Image via Epic Games.

Then there’s Mae, an expert in impulsive hacking and cracking explosive jokes—someone you’d want to have on your heist team for sure.

Mae in Fortnite Chapter four, season four. Image via Epic Games.

Antonia, the fifth member, offers destructive value with her gadgets, as well as brings manipulative skills to the table.

Antonia in Fortnite Chapter four, season four. Image via Epic Games.

Finally, the real-life internet sensation Khaby Lame, known for offering obvious yet powerful solutions to his fans, joins Fortnite’s Icon series with Chapter Four, season four, as the heist team’s final member.

Khaby Lame in Fortnite Chapter four, season four. Image via Epic Games.

Besides the heist team, Kado Thorne, the villain, will also appear as a battle pass outfit.

Kado Thorne in Fortnite Chapter four, season four. Image via Epic Games.

But that’s not it—Ahsoka Tano, a popular Star Wars character and Jedi outcast, will be available as a skin for players to collect later in the season.

Ahsoka Tano in Fortnite Chapter Four, season four. Image via Epic Games.

Fortnite season four battle pass: All tiers and cosmetics

Levels 1-4

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 1-4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 5-8

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 5-8. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 11-14

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 11-14. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 17-20

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 17-20. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 23-26

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 23-26. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 29-32

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 29-32. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 35-38

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 35-38. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 42-46

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 42-46. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 50-54

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 50-54. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 58-62

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 58-62. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 66-70

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 66-70. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 74-78

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 74-78. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 82-86

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 82-86. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Levels 90-94

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four battle pass rewards, Levels 90-94. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fortnite’s Chapter Four, season four battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, translating to around 10 dollars.

