Every Fortnite Chapter 4, season 4 cosmetic item: Battle pass skins

With Vampire Kado Thorne’s invasion of the Island, Fortnite’s brand new Chapter Four, season four assigns a heist team to fight alongside loopers like you and reclaim stolen goods from Thorne’s grip. The heist team members, one of whom is a TikTok star, and a plethora of emotes, sprays, and other accessories appear in this season’s fascinating Battle pass lineup.
Not just these—there’s also a late-season surprise outfit included with the Battle pass. Here are all the cosmetics you can grab with Fortnite’s Chapter Four, season four Battle pass.
All Fortnite Chapter four, season four skins
It’s do or die for Loopers, as they’re responsible for the Island’s future yet again. Freeing the Island from Kado Thorne’s evil influence will require you to embrace stealing as the last resort, and a new star-studded heist team is here to help you do just that.
Members of the heist team will be available as outfits in the season’s Battle pass, starting with Nolan Chance, the mastermind of the heist team. Chance’s outfit will unlock as soon as you purchase the Battle pass, while others will be available as you progress through the tiers.
The second outfit is that of Piper Pace, a delivery specialist built to deliver victories.
Third on the list is Fish Thicc, who’s “more ripped than the tide.”
Then there’s Mae, an expert in impulsive hacking and cracking explosive jokes—someone you’d want to have on your heist team for sure.
Antonia, the fifth member, offers destructive value with her gadgets, as well as brings manipulative skills to the table.
Finally, the real-life internet sensation Khaby Lame, known for offering obvious yet powerful solutions to his fans, joins Fortnite’s Icon series with Chapter Four, season four, as the heist team’s final member.
Besides the heist team, Kado Thorne, the villain, will also appear as a battle pass outfit.
But that’s not it—Ahsoka Tano, a popular Star Wars character and Jedi outcast, will be available as a skin for players to collect later in the season.
Fortnite season four battle pass: All tiers and cosmetics
Fortnite’s Chapter Four, season four battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, translating to around 10 dollars.