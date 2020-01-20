Epic offers an update to rules on collusion in competitive Fortnite

Epic Games revealed an update to its competitive Fortnite rules for the 2020 year today, specifically targeting players who are teaming or colluding in official competitive matches.

The developer said that in previous competitive events, players had been sending or receiving signals throughout the matches to team up with the enemy.

“Throughout 2019, our competitive and anti-cheat teams worked together to remove players from tournaments and Arena who broke our Competitive Code of Conduct or any other official rules pertaining to Fortnite competitions,” Epic said. “Our primary goal is to support competition that is fun, inclusive, and in line with the overall spirit of Fortnite. Unsportsmanlike conduct from participants is not within that spirit, and will not be tolerated in Fortnite competition.”

In the spirit of keeping things fair, Epic has set its sights on collusion within competitive matches, wherein players might signal each other via in-game movements like emotes to communicate.

Starting on Jan. 20, Epic will begin taking action against any kind of in-game communication between opponents via the use of signaling. Signaling includes pickaxe swinging, emoting, toy tossing, or jumping, according to Epic.

“Any cases of signaling like those listed above will now result in a teaming/collusion penalty,” Epic said. “We want to be explicitly clear that pacifism-style gameplay is still allowed, but if signaling is involved, we will review and take appropriate action for the teaming/collusion penalty. Repeat offenders may be subject to increased penalties.”

The full update to the collusion rule can be found below:

“Players may not work together to deceive or otherwise cheat other players during any match (“Collusion”). Examples of Collusion include the following: