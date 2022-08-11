Epic finally gives Fortnite fans the Dragon Ball collab start date

There have been rumors for the last year that a Dragon Ball collab is coming to Fortnite, but no one really knew for sure until last month. Epic Games began adding assets to the files that data miners recognized from the anime and speculated that this would be a large collaboration. And now, Fortnite has officially announced the start date for the Dragon Ball collab: Aug. 16.

Epic made the announcement on Fortnite’s Twitter account to the surprise of many fans on social media. The post shows Shenron from the Dragon Ball series hovering in a golden form above the Reality Tree. It could be that the tree attracted the dragon and the other characters into The Loop, the same way it did with Darth Vader.

In addition to the photo teaser that makes a great desktop background, a new file was added to the game. Data miners were quick to post about the new Dragon Ball lobby background that will take over during the event. It was unlocked or put in the game at the same time as the announcement, so the developers likely knew it would be found.

NEW DRAGON BALL LOBBY BACKGROUND pic.twitter.com/VUOepZGG6C — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 11, 2022

Not every collab gets a lobby background, so the rumor that this is going to be one of the bigger collabs is all but guaranteed. In previous posts, data miners claimed that this crossover would be more of an event that lasts for several weeks and includes new quests in addition to the cosmetics. Many fans have been eager for Fortnite to confirm it, so this came as a happy surprise for many today.

There are only five days left until the v21.40 update and it looks like it will bring the spirit of the Dragon Ball universe with it. Before it releases, you can read more about what’s been leaked for the Dragon Ball update in Fortnite.