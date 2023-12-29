Does LEGO Fortnite have fast travel?

There are many ways to travel in LEGO Fortnite, but sometimes, you’ll need an even faster way to move around the world that you’ve explored with your friends, such as fast travel.

Fast travel systems can be found in a multitude of popular titles, allowing you to skip the hassle of traversing long distances by teleporting you immediately to your chosen destination. Many large-scale games, like Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Grand Theft Auto, have all implemented fast travel to help cut down the time needed to trek across their detailed and diverse worlds.

In LEGO Fortnite, each generated open world will go on forever as you continue forward, and for the most adventurous types, this means there will usually be massive distances between the villages you create while on your journey.

Is there fast travel in LEGO Fortnite?

Come over here little skeleton. I’ve got a treat for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There isn’t a traditional fast travel system in LEGO Fortnite. As a result, you will need to figure out alternative ways to travel across the world at greater speeds than just running, especially if you are planning extended expeditions into the wilderness.

Players can opt for a few limited travel options, such as flying machines with balloons, a makeshift car, or even a railway system, but these aren’t fully fleshed out. At time of writing, Epic Games hasn’t even introduced a steering wheel system to the game yet, although the developers have hinted toward the item being added to the game in the near future.

Since you’ll be spending plenty of time walking around in the wild, you must ensure you are fully prepared for your trip by stocking up on plenty of food, strong weapons, and powerful charms to keep your health and armor topped up for anything that might go bump in the night.