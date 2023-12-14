How to create every Epic Charm in LEGO Fortnite

Loading up with the best in the game.

Whether you’re entering a cave system, exploring the great outdoors, or jumping into a new biome, LEGO Fortnite has so many different options when it comes to bolstering your durability and vitality. Charms, for example, are great ways to keep your health and armor up.

Charms are useful little trinkets that you equip onto your character to not only boost your durability, but also give you important resistances and buffs that help you stay healthy in even the worst kinds of weather, from the scorching sands of the Dry Valley to the unforgiving cold of the Frostlands.

Epic Charms, on the other hand, are some of the best late game items in the game, providing huge boosts to health and armor that will eventually help you hit max in both categories. Here is how to create all the Epic Charms in the game.

Creating every Epic Charm in LEGO Fortnite, explained

Epic Charms are a bit tough to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to create every Epic Charm, you’ll have to build yourself a Crafting Bench and upgrade the station until it is at Epic tier. You will, however, notice that you still won’t have the recipes to create these powerful Charms. As a result, you’ll need to forage around for some of the require resources, since these items will unlock these coveted recipes.

The four Epic Charms that you can acquire in LEGO Fortnite are the Charm of Resilience, the Health Charm, the Inner Fire Charm, and the Regeneration Charm. Here are the recipes for each charm:

Charm name Recipe Charm of Resilience Three Heavy Wool Thread, five Iron Bars, five Malachite Slabs, five Cursed Bones Health Charm Three Heavy Wool Thread, five Iron Bars, three Arctic Claws, three Brute Scales Inner Fire Charm Three Heavy Wool Thread, 30 Brightcore, 10 Blast Cores, one Frost Brute Scale Regeneration Charm Three Heavy Wool Thread, five Cut Sapphire, five Cursed Bone, one Frost Brute Scale

Tips on creating every Epic Charm in LEGO Fortnite

Some of the hardest items on the list to collect for these charms are the Heavy Wool, Blast Cores, Cursed Bones, and the Frost Brute Scale. The first item, Heavy Wool, is a luck-based drop that can be found randomly in chests in the Frostlands or randomly given by sheep when you pet them.

As for the other three, you’ll not only have to fight some of the toughest enemies in the game, but they also have very limited spawn rates. Focus on finding the more abundant resources first, such as the Sapphire, Brightcore, and Iron, before you set off monster hunting.