Deku (and his quirk), All Might, and other MHA heroes arrive in Fortnite’s latest anime collab

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games of the past five years, so it only makes sense that it would eventually partner with one of the most popular animes, My Hero Academia. When it was first teased in the first Chapter Four launch trailer, many players couldn’t stop talking about it.

Now the collab is finally here and it’s brought some of the most popular characters from the anime to Fortnite.

As with all previous anime collaborations, My Hero Academia is coming to Fortnite with four new skins from the anime. These include Ochaco Uraraka, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and All Might. Each character comes with their own pickaxe and back bling, with some of the skins coming with their emote that shows an alt-style for the character.

Image via Epic Games

In addition to these characters, Epic Games has also included the addition of Deku’s Smash weapon, which works as a fraction of the One for All power that players on the Island can use. It sends forth a burst of energy and looks somewhat similar to the Kamehameha ability from the Dragon Ball collab this past August.

However, it’s unclear if players will enjoy it as much as they did the energy beam.

Players will be able to find this new power inside the All Might-themed supply drops and the MHA-themed vending machines across the map.

Players will also be able to earn free cosmetics by completing challenges that will unlock over the next week. These quests range from standing on ice and snow to using Deku’s Smash gloves to get rid of your opponents. There are also unique quests for players who want to try out the new Hero Training Gym Creative level.

Image via Epic Games

The collab begins today at 6am CT and will run until Dec. 29 at 6pm CT. Players have until then to purchase one of the new skins and complete all of the event quests.