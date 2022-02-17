BLAST to produce the 2022 Fortnite Championship Series

The FNCS Chapter Three season one has a prize pool of over $3 million.

Esports tournament organizer BLAST has entered a partnership with battle-royale Fortnite to run this year’s entire Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS).

The deal sees BLAST move a step further into the Fortnite competitive scene after having organized the FNCS All-Star Showdown and the FNCS Grand Royale events in 2021. The best Fortnite players in the world will compete at the FNCS Chapter Three season one, where they’ll play for their share of a $3,008,500 prize pool, starting today, Feb. 17 with the first qualifier.

BLAST x Fortnite is BACK…for the WHOLE YEAR!



The collaboration will see BLAST operate the entire FNCS Chapter 3 broadcast schedule during each season.



🏆 Fortnite Championship Series 2022

👊 Starting 17th February

💰 $3,008,500 prize pool



Read more: https://t.co/O9hCsLInId pic.twitter.com/JUt8A7CPIW — BLAST (@BLASTtv) February 17, 2022

The esports company stated this is its biggest project since the creation of the BLAST Premier circuit in CS:GO. “BLAST has been able to build trust and a fantastic working relationship with the Fortnite competitive team to create incredible experiences for the community,” BLAST’s MD for development Leo Matlock said in a press release.

“We loved every minute of FNCS All-Star Showdown and FNCS Grand Royale and have amazing plans for FNCS Chapter Three, which kicks off with season 1 on Feb. 17 where we have a record amount of content for fans to enjoy alongside our world-class production as the best in the world battle it out for over $3M in prize pool.”

Other than Fornite and CS:GO, BLAST also organizes Dota 2, VALORANT, and Apex Legends events around the world. All the information regarding the FNCS Chapter Three season one can be found on Fortnite‘s official website.