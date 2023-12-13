In Fortnite Festival, the best keybinds help you hit every note, avoiding any accidental extra button press. Drawing on veteran players’ experience with games like Guitar Hero (myself included), we already know the ideal controller settings to improve your performance in Fortnite Festival.

How to change Fortnite Festival keybinds

First, here’s how to find and tweak your Fortnite Festival keybinds and controller settings.

Launch Fortnite. In the lobby, click your profile picture at the top right to open the Menu sidebar. Click the Settings icon (gear with three lines) at the bottom left. Choose the Settings box at the top. For keyboard users, go to Keyboard Controls (seventh option from left), and controller users, select Controller Mapping (second to last option). Scroll to Main Stage (Easy, Medium, Hard) or Main Stage (Expert) based on your desired difficulty level. Pick the Lane to adjust. Lane 1 is on the left, Lane 5 on the right. Apply any changes before leaving.

Now, before changing your keybinds at random, pick the platform you’re playing on from the list below to use the best keybinds only.

Best Fortnite Festival PC keybinds

The F keys may be hard to adapt to, but they’re the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best keys to map to Fortnite Festival lanes on the keyboard are the top keys. That’s because they have no keys above or under them, drastically reducing your odds of accidentally pressing a key you didn’t mean to.

Main Stage (Easy, Medium, Hard)

Lane 1 – F1

Main Stage (Expert)

Lane 1 – F1

Best Fortnite Festival PS5 controller keybinds

If you’re playing Fortnite Festival on a PS5 controller, you want to use all shoulder buttons so you can assign one finger for each lane. Here’s how to do it:

Main Stage (Easy, Medium, Hard)

Lane 1 – L2

Main Stage (Expert)

Lane 1 – L2

Best Fortnite Festival Xbox controller keybinds

The same rule from the PS5 controller applies for an Xbox controller: assign all shoulder buttons so you always have one finger assigned to its specific Fortnite Festival lane, with no shifting. Here are the best settings:

Main Stage (Easy, Medium, Hard)

Lane 1 – Left trigger

Main Stage (Expert)

Lane 1 – Left trigger

Best Fortnite Festival Nintendo Switch controller keybinds

Avoid using Joy-Cons if you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For Fortnite Festival keybinds on the Nintendo Switch, the same shoulder button rules apply. However, if you have larger hands and are using Joy-Cons, you might find it challenging to play comfortably. In this case, I strongly recommend using a Pro Controller for a better gaming experience, if you have one available.

Main Stage (Easy, Medium, Hard)

Lane 1 – ZL

Main Stage (Expert)