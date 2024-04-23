All week 7 quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Completing your weekly quests is one of the most effective ways to earn XP in Fortnite. Generally, these tasks are pretty easy for the massive amount of XP they reward, though some can be tricky—as is the case with week seven in Chapter Five, season two.

When you find yourself stuck on a weekly quest, it’s always worth figuring out what needs to be done. You want to obtain all the XP you can get, and oftentimes, these quests sound a lot more difficult than they are. Here are all of the week seven quests for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Chapter Five, season two week seven quests

Time to earn lots of XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

There are six unique quests you can complete for week seven. Each one rewards you with 10,000 XP, which means finishing all of them earns you 60,000 XP—a pretty substantial amount.

How to complete all week seven quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Many of the quests you need to complete for this week are pretty easy, but there are a couple of tougher ones also sprinkled throughout, so here are all of the week seven quests and exactly what you need to do to complete them.

Collect ammo from ammo boxes in Fortnite

You can collect ammo from ammo boxes by simply opening up all ammo boxes you come across until you have gathered a total of 400 ammo. This is a task you’ll likely do while playing normally, so I recommend not worrying too much about this one as you’ll naturally progress through it over the course of multiple matches.

Visit Landmarks in Fortnite

A total of five different Landmarks must be visited to complete the visit Landmarks quest. These can be any Landmarks you like around the map since there are many you can travel to.

Landmarks are important locations that have a name, but that name is not displayed on the map. This includes locations like The Cemetery, Coastal Columns, and The Windmill.

You can choose any Landmark location you like. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Spend bars at Vending Machines in Fortnite

You can spend bars at a Vending Machine by finding one to interact with and purchasing items from it until you have spent 500 gold bars. Vending Machines are commonly found all around the map, so there’s a good chance you’ll come across one while looting.

Deal damage to opponents with a Tactical Assault Rifle or a Gatekeeper Shotgun in Fortnite

Using a Tactical Assault Rifle or a Gatekeeper Shotgun, you need to deal a total of 800 damage against enemy players for this task. If you’re struggling to find these weapons from looting, you can purchase a Gatekeeper Shotgun for 300 gold bars from the Jittershock NPC to the south of Pleasant Piazza. Jittershock is also located slightly south of the Toph Avatar Elements NPC if you want to stop and grab Mythic Earthbending while you’re near the Earth Elemental Shrine.

Emote at different named locations in Fortnite

You need to use an emote at three different named locations around the map in Fortnite to complete this quest. There are 13 locations named on the map you can use for this task, which are as follows.

Grand Glacier

Mount Olympus

Brawler’s Battleground

Classy Courts

Reckless Railways

Lavish Lair

Rebel’s Roost

The Underworld

Grim Gate

Restored Reels

Pleasant Piazza

Snooty Steppes

Fencing Fields

Find and accept SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite

A total of eight SHADOW Briefings have to be completed to finish the find and accept SHADOW Briefings weekly quest. The toughest part of this quest is tracking one down, but this becomes easy enough to do once you know all the SHADOW Briefings locations.

Hunt down these computers to work on some special quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The process for completing a SHADOW Briefing looks slightly different depending on what type you choose to tackle, but since you have to finish a total of eight, it’s a good idea to try them all and only repeat the ones you like best. I generally find the vehicle and supply drop options to be easiest, but you might prefer bounty and plunder more, which is why it’s best to test them all.

