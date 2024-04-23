All SHADOW Briefings locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

In addition to the regular quests you can tackle, you can also take on SHADOW Briefings while exploring the map in Fortnite. These are special quests you can activate if you know where to find them.

SHADOW Briefings are missions from the SHADOW group, which was founded by Midas and is run by Brutus. You earn some pretty decent rewards for these tasks, and sometimes other quests ask you to complete them, which means you need to know all the SHADOW Briefings locations in Fortnite.

All Fortnite SHADOW Briefings locations

They’re just about everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SHADOW Briefings are pretty common and found near just about every main POI in Fortnite, which means you’re probably near one without even realizing it. Whenever you get close to one, a small laptop icon appears on the map to pinpoint the exact location of it.

You can complete a SHADOW Briefing by visiting any of the right locations and interacting with the computer you find there. Here is a breakdown of exactly where you can find all of the SHADOW Briefings present in Chapter Five, season two of Fortnite.

Two are near Grand Glacier .

are near . Three are around Mount Olympus .

are around . Two are at Brawler’s Battleground .

are at . One is at Unmoored Mansion .

is at . Four are around Lovely Lodge and Orchard Station .

are around and . Two are in Fencing Fields .

are in . Two are near Snooty Steppes .

are near . One is by Sandy Strip .

is by . One is at Coastal Columns .

is at . Two are near Pleasant Piazza .

are near . Three are by Restored Reels .

are by . One is at Placid Pumps .

is at . One is in Grim Gate .

is in . Two are by The Underworld .

are by . Two are in Rebel’s Roost .

are in . One is at Piney Pumps .

is at . One is at Estate Station .

is at . One is near Forest Station .

is near . Three are by Classy Courts .

are by . One is at Catcher’s Cove .

is at . One is at Slumberyard .

is at . Four are in Reckless Railways .

are in . One is at Dumpenhausen.

Many of the locations you need to visit for SHADOW Briefings are main POIs or smaller Landmarks, which makes them mostly pretty easy to find. It’s generally a bit easier to spot them at Landmarks since these locations are usually on the smaller side.

Check the screen to see what kind of task you need to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every SHADOW Briefing you interact with involves one of four different kinds of tasks and you can tell which one you’re attempting based on the image displayed on the computer. This means you can choose which type of quest you’re attempting by specifically searching for a computer that has the icon you want.

Bounty – Red target icon: A random target is selected and you have a timer that starts to give you a limited amount of time to track them down.

A random target is selected and you have a timer that starts to give you a limited amount of time to track them down. Vehicle – Blue steering wheel icon: A vehicle is sent down in a Rift nearby for you to claim. You have to hop in and drive for a specified distance within a limited timer to successfully finish this task.

A vehicle is sent down in a Rift nearby for you to claim. You have to hop in and drive for a specified distance within a limited timer to successfully finish this task. Supply Drop – Green crate with parachute icon: A Supply Drop is activated nearby so you can head to it and claim loot. Just like normal Supply Drops, other players can also see this one when you activate it, so be quick to ensure no one steals your rewards.

A Supply Drop is activated nearby so you can head to it and claim loot. Just like normal Supply Drops, other players can also see this one when you activate it, so be quick to ensure no one steals your rewards. Plunder – Yellow treasure chest icon: You have to set out on a treasure hunt for two chests located nearby with this SHADOW Briefing. This is generally the toughest task to complete.

