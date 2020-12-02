All vaulted and unvaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

After taking a fleet of battle buses straight to the face in Fortnite’s record-breaking end-of-season event, Galactus is dead and buried. And with the cosmic entity gone for good comes the countdown for season five.

Fortnite’s latest season is all about bounty hunters, introducing a slew of new characters to the battle royale, including The Mandalorian, from Disney’s Star Wars spin-off series, Menance, Mancake, and Mave.

The Fortnite map has also been populated with new quests and bounties to complete, earning you bars, which can be spent on buying weapons, upgrades, or intel.

To coincide with the new season, a few of Fortnite’s most iconic weapons and items have been banished to the vault, while others have been taken out.

Here’s the full list.

Vaulted weapons and items

Fire Trap

Revolver

Pump Shotgun

Scoped Assault Rifle

Combat Shotgun

Assault Rifle

Tactical Sub Machine Gun

Burst Assault Rifle

Light Machine Gun

Unvaulted weapons and items

Tactical Shotgun

Charge Shotgun

Double Barrel Shotgun (1.53 percent spawn chance)

P90

Sub Machine Gun

This article will be updated when the full list of vaulted and unvaulted items have been confirmed by Epic Games.