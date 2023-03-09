All vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Every new chapter, Fortnite brings some new interesting changes to the game—and Chapter Four, season two will be no different.

Fortnite has a wide arsenal of weapons that players have enjoyed, or lamented, throughout the years. To keep the popular battle royale title fresh, Epic Games has routinely vaulted, unvaulted, or introduced weapons with each major update.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two stands to vault various weapons that have been considered a mainstay in the meta, drastically changing how the battle royale will be played. If you are interested to see what will be disappearing and introduced in this upcoming chapter, here is everything we know about Fortnite’s latest vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons.

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two

As Fortnite continues to expand its ever-growing arsenal of weapons, some beloved or hated weapons will be stowed away in the vault. To mix up the Fortnite meta or make way for new weapons, guns will regularly be shuffled in and out of the vault. Below is the list of weapons currently in Fortnite that are expected to be vaulted once Chapter Four, season two begins.

Boom Sniper Rifle

Heavy Sniper RIfle

Hop Rock Dualies

Heavy Pistol

Dual Pistol

Silent Pistol

Hesited Blink Mag SMG

Hesited Explosive Assault Rifle

Hesited Run N’ Gun SMG

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Hesited Breacher Shotgun

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two weapons and items

This upcoming Fortnite update is expected to bring several new weapons to the popular battle royale. Given the cyberpunk aesthetic of this latest chapter, many fit within the futuristic theme.

FIRST-PERSON IS COMING NEXT SEASON 🔥



The same source who contacted @HYPEX & me about all the other real leaks also told us about that one! pic.twitter.com/iq2EPbQALe — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 4, 2023

Early leaks have suggested that katanas could debut as the latest melee weapons, along with a new pistol and shotgun. Augments have been a crucial part of Fortnite since the mechanic’s introduction, with Chapter Four bringing several new augments into the existing rotation. Several unspecified weapons are also rumored to be leaving the vault, though leaks have not given any hints to which weapons these could be yet.

Potentially the most outlandish rumor about Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is the potential inclusion of first-person mode. The traditionally third-person battle royale game could be mixing it up with an entirely new perspective, though this particular leak is still widely debated.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is expected to go live on March 10.