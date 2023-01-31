All new Augments added in Fortnite v23.30 patch

The hot topic of the Fortnite v23.30 patch is the addition of Dragon Ball Super characters Piccolo and Son Gohan as skins to the store. But skins will not help you win games—Reality Augments will. And this update came with five new augments for players to explore and experiment with, including one that adds a new Mythic version of a pistol.

Epic did a bit more than adding new Augments. The Party Time Augment is now back in the game, letting you gain balloons over time, while the augment that lets you see the next storm circle, Forecast, now only shows you up to three circles after you pick it instead of all the ones left.

New Fortnite Augments in the v23.30 update

Picture Name Effect Mythic Munition Obtain a Mythic (Tactical) Pistol Harvester Foliage you destroy will drop Big Bush Bombs and forageables. Also increases the effectiveness of eating forageables. Icy Slide Get a brief icy speed boost after sliding. Shadow Striker Become able to get Shadow Bombs from containers. Rift-jector Seat Anytime your Shield breaks, you’ll rift into the sky after a short delay.

The Mythic Munition Augment will give you a Mythic Tactical Pistol when picked up. Its stats are as follows, according to Fortnite leaker Shiina:

Damage: 29

Headshot damage: 58

Magazine size: 15

Fire Rate: 6.8

Reload time: 1.25

How to unlock new Fortnite Augments

New Augments can only be discovered by selecting them during matches. Epic Games confirmed in the v23.30 patch notes that rerolling will only offer you Augments you already know.

Rift-Jector Seat is the only Augment on the list that you will not find in Competitive for now. It is disabled in this mode since being able to rift and fly away from a battle when in danger sounds too strong for Fortnite’s competitive environment for now.