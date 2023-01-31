Piccolo, Son Gohan are landing in Fortnite during second Dragon Ball Super collab

It's only right these two would join their friends.

Fortnite has been making a name for itself with the number of anime crossovers it released in recent years, including Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball Super, all of which landed in the Epic Games battle royale in the last year.

With the first Dragon Ball Super crossover happening this past August, many were surprised to hear another one would be coming as soon as today, five months later.

According to the official blog post, Epic is bringing two new heroes from the anime to the game, Piccolo and Son Gohan. Both of these characters are iconic and fans will likely recognize them from the current Dragon Ball Super, as well as past iterations of the franchise.

They’ll be getting their own sets of Fortnite cosmetics that will likely feature connections to the Dragon Ball Super universe.

Piccolo will be represented in Fortnite in all his green fury, with his classic wrap as a back bling and the glider that was previously teased by Epic.

The Son Gohan skin is a grown version of Goku’s child, eager to defend Earth from any negative forces that might otherwise seek to do it harm.

In addition to these new cosmetics, other parts of the last Dragon Ball Super collab will also be making a return.

This includes the Kamehameha Mythic weapon and the Nimbus Cloud, allowing players to use one of the last Chapter’s favorite Mythics again. Players will be able to find these items the same way; by collecting capsule pods that fall from the sky.

The Adventure Island made in Creative will also be returning, allowing players to visit some of the iconic locations from the anime while using the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythic weapons. There will also be new additions, like Dragon Ball Super quests, over the next two weeks that will provide Gohan and Piccolo-themed sprays.