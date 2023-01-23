All The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Fortnite quests and rewards

Fortnite is among the world’s most popular games, not only because of its gameplay but also in part thanks to its unique virtual experiences. Over the years, Fortnite has hosted virtual concerts with Ariana Grande, Marshmellow, Travis Scott, and more. The Kid LAROI is the latest artist to partner with the Epic Games battle royale, bringing tons of new cosmetics, rewards, and quests to the game.

The Kid LAROI’s virtual performance will be available to view in Fortnite from Jan. 27 to April 27. To watch the pop artist’s performance, players will have to venture to the Wild Dreams island in-game, accessible through the island code 2601-0606-9081.

While many players are excited to see the Australian singer and songwriter perform on the virtual stage, more are undoubtedly looking forward to the event’s unique and exclusive list of items.

All The Kid LAROI Fortnite quests and rewards

The Kid LAROI’s unique quests become available starting on Jan. 27, though players only have until Feb. 3 at 5pm CT to complete all the content that they can. The specific quests players will be encouraged to complete will be revealed at the launch of the event, though players who have participated in previous events can likely expect more of the same.

The exclusive, limited-time event will come with several unique rewards that players will only be able to unlock during this window by completing quests. The items will include:

LAROI’s Tag spray

LAROI Was Here spray

LAROI & The Rogue loading screen

“Thousand Miles” lobby track

“Love Again” lobby track

The Kid LAROI outfit will also be available to pick up in Fortnite’s store. Like all outfits, most players will need to purchase this item with V-Bucks. The outfit will come in several variations, such as the Left Alone, Get My Bag, and Rogue LAROI.