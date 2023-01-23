Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is set to enter Fortnite at the end of January and host the first big concert inside the game since Ariana Grande’s show in 2021.

The Kid LAROI’s concert in Fortnite will take place on Jan. 27 at 5pm CT and one of his songs will be the unreleased track “Love Again.” After the show is done, The Kid LAROI will host an afterparty in Fortnite. Epic Games will set up two different islands for the Australian rapper, one for the concert and one for the afterparty.

If you want to follow The Kid LAROI’s show directly from Fortnite, you must know how to join his island. Participating in the concert allows you to complete The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Quests for XP and special LAROI items, which include “Love Again” and “Thousand Miles” lobby tracks, the LAROI & The Rogue loading screen, and the LAROI Was Here and LAROI’s Tag sprays.

Here’s how you can join The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite concert and the afterparty.

How to join The Kid LAROI concert and afterparty island in Fortnite

The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams concert will be available in Fortnite from Jan. 27 at 5pm CT to April 27 at 6pm CT. All you have to do is select The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams title on the Discover screen of Fortnite, or input the island code 2601-0606-9081.

The process for joining the afterparty is similar. You must select The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams afterparty tile on the Discover screen or input the island code 4294-0410-6136.

If you want to follow the action with a special outfit, Epic will add The Kid LAROI and The Rogue LAROI outfits, plus more items, to the Item Shop starting on Jan. 26 at 6pm CT. The Rogue LAROI outfit comes with the Tragic BLADE back bling, which can be used as a pickaxe.