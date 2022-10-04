All Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 and how to unlock them

Part of the attraction of Fortnite is that Epic Games is constantly coming up with new ways to engage its players. With the wealth of new challenges and cosmetics that players can earn, there are hours of new content added every season for players to enjoy. Part of that appeal is unlocking the new Super Style cosmetics that require the player to reach level 200 to complete.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, and how to unlock them.

How to unlock Super Styles in Fortnite

In Fortnite, you can unlock Super Styles the same way that you would any of the other cosmetics available in the battle pass. You’ll need to earn and then spend Battle Pass Stars on whichever cosmetic you want. Be aware that each of the Super Style cosmetics usually costs 20 Battle Pass Stars each, with the Bonus Rewards varying from 10 to 30 Stars.

All Fortnite Super Styles in Chapter Three, season four

Twyn (Xenon Espionage)

Screengrab via Epic Games

This is a darker variation on the male side of the Twyn skin, allowing players to hide in the shadows during each match.

Hexture wrap

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Hexture skin is a dynamic wrap where hexagons will appear on the gun in different colors. This is a Rare wrap that doesn’t seem to go with any skins in particular.

Paradigm (Aurora Battlesuit)

Screengrab via Epic Games

This is a variant of The Paradigm’s skin, in green, white, and red. This is a previously unseen version of The Paradigm.

Dirtbike Challenge emote

Screengrab via Epic Games

In this emote, the player can rev their dirtbike before throwing their arms behind them. It’s a member of the Icon Series emotes, likely because it comes from popular culture.

Grriz (Wild Beary Grriz)

Screengrab via Epic Games

This style of the Grriz skin is for players who prefer the wild berry-flavored Slurp, which Grriz seems to be made of, in addition to a golden mask.

Spider-Gwen (Gwen Stacy)

Screengrab via Epic Games

This skin will mean a lot to fans of Into the Spider-Verse, which featured this version of Gwen Stacy. Players who unlock Page Two of the Bonus rewards will be able to unlock this unmasked version of Spider-Gwen.

Paradigm (Nanofiber Suit)

Screengrab via Epic Games

This suit is more of a low-key option compared to the rest of Paradigm’s other cosmetics, which are easier to spot on the battlefield.

Lennox Rose (Bubblegum Pink)

Screengrab via Epic Games

This version of Lennox Rose shows a more vibrant look with light blue and pink accents making up most of her outfit.

Twyn (Pastel Stryder)

Screengrab via Epic Games

The female side of the Twyn skin gets its own update as well with the light pastel pink and Chrome skirt and legs.

Reality Falls contrail

Screengrab via Epic Games

This contrail clearly pays homage to the Reality Tree of last season, a big blooming POI that allowed many players to spawn their own loot trees as it spread across the map.

Celestial styles

Screengrab via Epic Games

Page Three of the battle pass features the Celestial styles for Meow Skulls, Paradigm, Lennox Rose, Bytes, and Spider-Gwen. It looks to be a mostly black look, with different colors appearing and moving around the edges.

Spectral styles

Screengrab via Epic Games

Page Four contains all the Spectral styles, that is to say, a blue look with some of the same color effects on the edges of the skin. Parts that aren’t blue look to have taken on the Chromatic look that we’ve seen around the island.

Aurelian styles

Screengrab via Epic Games

Page five contains the same five skins in gold and pinkish-purple, allowing players to show off all of their skins from this season in major style.