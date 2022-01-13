All songs and radio stations in Fortnite

Vehicles are a core aspect of the gameplay experience in Fortnite. While it’s possible to navigate around the map on foot, vehicles allow players to take their time while looting and still make it to the circle in time.

There have been various vehicle types in the game from golf carts to helicopters. But the introduction of cars brought radio stations to the game. When a player hops into a car or a truck in Fortnite, the radio starts playing. Each radio station plays a certain type of music and it may take a while before you settle on your favorite station.

If you’ve been listening to one of the stations more than the others and would like to learn what other songs are in its playlist, the following list should have you covered.

Beat Box

Artist Song 21 Savage A Lot Anderson .Paak Lockdown Anuel AA and Bad Bunny Hasta Que Dios Diga AUDREY NUNA damn Right Ayo and Teo Rolex Baby Keem Hooligan Bad Bunny Yo Perreo Sola Big Freeda Platinum BROCKHAMPTON COUNT ON ME Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny, and J Balvin I Like It Chancer Smith Swoosh Costa Gold, MC Caverinha, and L7NNON Feat. Papatinho O Pai Tá On Daddy Yankee Promblea David Wolves Impossible Denzel Curry So Incredible Drake God’s Plan Drake Toosie Slide Drake Fake Love Duckwrth and Kyle Dion World On Wheels Foushee Deep End Gata Check Up Haviah Mighty Alantic IDK Santa Monica Blvd IDK 2 Cents IDK and Offset SHOOT MY SHOT J Balvin Amarillo J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny UN DIA (ONE DAY) Jack Harlow feat. Lil Baby Face of My City Jon Bastiste Ft. PJ MORTON and TROMBONE SHORTY BOY HOOD Juice WRLD Lucid Dreams Kid Cudi Day’n’Nite King Gino Keep Going Konata Small Ruckus KONATA SMALL All Eyes On Me Kota the Friend Outside KSI Gang Gang KSI- ft. Deno and JAY1 Gang Gang KyleYouMadeThat and NLE Choppa Hoopla Leikeli47 Money Lil Baby The Bigger Picture Lil Baby and Drake Yes Indeed Lil Baby and Gunna Drip Too Hard Lil Eazzyy Onna Come Up Lil Nas X MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow INDUSTRY BABY Lil Tjay ft. Offset, Moneybagg Yo Run It Up Lo Village Out The Window madeinTYO Level up MARVIN BROOKS KATAEM VUU The Heat Masked Wolf Astronaut In the Ocean Masked Wolf Astronaut In The Ocean MELLOW MUSIC GROUP MARLOWE(FT. SOLEMAN BRIGHAM L’ORANGE) One Of The Last Mia (feat. Drake) Bad Bunny Millie B. M to the B NLE Choppa Final Warning NLE Choppa feat. Polo G Jumpin Ozuna Ft. Doja Cat, Sia Del Mar Peezy International Discount Phora La Luna Polo G RAPSTAR Polo G and Juice WRLD Flex Post Malone and Swae Lee Sunflower Redveil, Donte Thomas, D’mari Harris Drown Roddy Ricch and DJ Mustard High Fashion Roddy Ricch and Gunna Start With Me ROSALÍA feat. Travis Scott TKN ROSALÍA, J Balvin and El Guincho Con Altura Run The Jewels feat. Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha JU$T SAINt JHN Time for Demons Saweetie Fast (Motion) Smino, JID, Kenny Beats Baguetti Tanks and the Bangas feat. Jamie Woods, Orleans Big, and Anjelika Jelly Joseph Self Care The Kid LAROI MAYBE The Kid LAROI So Done Tiesto feat. Ty Dollar $ign The Business, Pt II Travis Scott feat. Young Thug and M.I.A. FRANCHISE Tyler The Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign WUSYANAME YSN Fab You & Me Yung Lean Violence

Party Royale

Artist Song Axe 2 Grind Epic Gam Billy Listen Epic Games Bold Stance Epic Games Bunny Bounce Epic Games Butter Barn Hoedown Epic Games Coral Cruiser Epic Games Detonation Epic Games Freestylin’ Epic Games Justice Epic Games Marathon Epic Games Neo World Epic Games OG (Remix) Epic Games Rainy Days Epic Games Scootin’ Epic Games Solid Groove Epic Games Squeaky Clean Epic Games Star Power (Music) Epic Games Sunny’s Song Epic Games The Crackdown Epic Games Twist Epic Games UFOs & Aliens Epic Games War’s Horizon Epic Games Wiggle Wild Epic Games

Power Play

Artist Song AJ Mitchell STOP AJA Red Button Alfie Templeman Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody Alice Merton Vertigo Anitta Me Gusta Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Stuck With U Baker Boy Move Bebe Rexha ft. Doja Cat Baby, I’m Jealous benny blanco feat. Halsey and Khalid Eastside Beran olivia Is That What You Like Now Blackbear Queen of Broken Hearts BrockHampton Sugar BrockHampton Boy Bye Bruno, Anderson. Paak, and Silk Sonic Skate BTS feat. Halsey Boy With Luv Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa One Kiss Camila Cabello Don’t Go Yet Carol and Vitoria Beijei Meu Ex, E Agora? Childish Gambino Heartbeat Curtis Waters Freckles David Guetta, Sia Let’s love Daya Bad Girl Denna McKenna My House DJ Snake and Selena Gomez Selfish Love Dominic pike Chicken Tenders Dua Lipa Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa New Rules Ed Sheeran Shape Of You Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber I Don’t Care H.E.R Carried Away Hayley Kiyoko Found My Friends I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME New Invention Imagine Dragons Follow You James TW Butterflies Jany Green Little Jany Green Move Japanese Breakfast Be Sweet Jorge and Mateus Troca Jorja Smith Gone Joywave Destruction Juice WRLD Come and go Kah-Lo Fire Karol G Bichota Kevin Abstract Peach Kevin Abstract Serria Nights feat. Ryan Beatty Khalid Talk Khamari The Heat Kilo Kish nice out Kim Petras Malibu Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Rain On Me Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK Sour Candy Lauv and Troye Sivan I’m So Tired LiL Lotus and Against the Current ft. Chrissy Costanza Romantic Disaster Los Ajenos La Cura Machine gun Kelly A Concert For Aliens Magdalena Bay Killshot Maisie Peters John Hughes Movie Maisie Peters ft. jp Saxe Maybe Don’t Marshmello Be Kind Marshmello and Anne Marie FRIENDS Marshmello and CHVRCHES Here With Me Marshmello and Halsey Be Kind Marshmello, CHVRCHES Here With Me Metric Black Sheep Migue So I Lie Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweat Survivor Nick Jonas SpaceMan Oliver Tree Life Goes On Olivia Rodrigo Good 4You Os Baroes Da Pisadinha Esquema Preferido(Ao Vivo) Ouzna ft. Karol G Myke Towers Caramelio Remix Paloma Mami Traumada Panic! At The Disco High Hopes Panic! At The Disco Hey Look Ma, I Made It Pink Sweat$ Icy PSY Gangnam Style Q Take Me Where Your Heart Is Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae YOU RÜFÜS DU SOL Alive Tai Verdes A-Ok Tate McRae Bad Ones The Aces Daydream The Weeknd Blinding Lights The Weeknd Heartless The Weeknd In Your Eyes Tones And I Dance Monkey Tones And I Never Seen The Rain Twenty One Pilot Saturday Victoria Monet, Khalid and Sg Lewis Experience Watts and Khalid Feels Why Don’t We Come to brazil WILLOW and Avril ft. Travis Baker G R O W Yendry El Diablo ZAIA INTERSTATE Zoe Wees Girls Like Us

Radio Underground

Artist Song 347aidan Demons and Monsters Ace Kaze Like it is Alex Gough FOOL Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Get on My Wave Bartees Strange Mustang bbno$ Feat. Rich Brian edamame Beach Bunny Good Girls (Don’t Get Used) Ben Platt Imagine Ben Pratt Imagine Black Bouquet Just Kids Bottom Bracket Circadian CHAI and Ric Wilson Maybe Chocolate Chips (feat. Rick Wilson) CHVRCHES California Claud Guard Confetti Rush Dominowe Newlands Mgido Dreamer Boy Best Of Me Fontaines D.C. A Hero’s Death Glaive Astrid Glaive 1984 Gnarly Beth Sacramento gucccihighwater ft. Convolk Highschool (remix) Jacob Collier(ft. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign) All I Need Jawny Best Thing Jungle Keep Moving Kalan Can’t Tell Me Kamus Leonardo Alignment Kero Kero Bonito 21/02/20 King Gnu Teenager Forever King Princess PAIN Lava La Rue Magpie Lava Lu Rue Magpie Leticia Ze Vaquerio Leticia Ze Vaqueiro Mamalarky Fury MARINA Ancient Dreams In a Modern Land Mbongwana Star Malukayi Melim and Rael Relax MICHELLE and CHAI FYO (feat. CHAI) Modest Mouse We Are Between Nectar Fishy Nightcrawler Teeth Oscar Scheller Peach Priya Ragu Chicken Lemon Rice Remi (Panda Bear Remix Woo! Roosevelt Strange Roosvelt Strangers Sofi Tukker Purple Hat Sophia Gripari Hate You but I Don’t Special Death So Cold St. Vincent Pay Your Way In Pain Suzi Wu Highway Tanks and the Bangas Back In A Minute Teezo Touchdown Social Cues The Bots Blinded The Districts Cheap Regrets The Vaccines Headphones Baby Tiffany Day Commitment Issues Troye Sivan STUD Two Another Another Night Tyler Page Don’t believe the aliens Warmduscher Disco Peanuts Warmduscher Disco Peanuts We Are the Union Make it Easy Whethn, Saint punk, Grandson All in My Head (Saint punk Remix) Why Don’t We Fallin’ Xan Callihan Chose

Radio Yonder

Artist Song Alex Adair Real For Me Anthony Russo and KANG DANIEL State of Wonder BEAUZ, Ghost and Amander Sing Half a Heart Boslyk Feat. Sarah McSherry Better Off Boss Fight Shadows BROSON, ODESZA, and Golden HEART ATTACK (feat. Lau.ra) Champagne Drip and Lucii ME and You Clear Six Be Real CLiQ, Alika, and Ms Banks Google Me Da Tweekaz and LNY TNZ So Easy Dion Timmer and Micah Martin Internet Boy Effiel 65 Blue (Flume Remix) Epic Games Limitless Feint and Laura Brehm We Won’t Be Alone Galantis Runaway (U & I) Grant and Juneau Color Grant and RUNN Fix It i_o Castles In The Sky Jason Ross and Blanke One More Day Jay Cosmic Ocean Eyes Kai Wachi and Dylan Matthew Run Kayzo and 1788-L ARK Koven Gold Lost Frequencies Where Are You Now Marshmello Fairytale Marshmello Shockwave Marshmello Supernovacane Marshmello Vibr8 Marshmello and Carnage Back in Time Marshmello and PEEKABOO Pushin Stacks Marshmello and Sippy Candy Kid Marshmello and Subtronics House Party Marshmello and TroyBoi Jiggle It Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, and Meghan Thee Stallion Bad B*****s MEMBA Strider Moore Kismet and Pauline Herr You Should Run Muzzy Bearr Do For Me Nitti Gritti and RUNN Where I belong Protohype Runup Qoeit and AFK faded GLASS Qoiet Brain RAGOUT Rezz and Grabbits Someone Else RL Grime and Juelz Formula Slushii Dreaming Of You Spag Heddy Zoom Summer Was Fun Pick Up The Phone Super Future and Wreckno Hypernatural Throttle For Me Tokyo Machine, Weird Genius, and Lights Last Summer William Black Feat. Annie Schindel Remedy ZHU, 24kGoldn and NIGHTMRE I Admit It

Rock & Royale

Artist Song A Day to Remember Mind Reader AC/DC Demon Fire AFI Far Too Near Airbourne Runnin’ Wild Arcade Fire No Cars Go Architects Dead Butterflies Area 21 La La La ArKells You Can Get It(feat. K.Flay) Bleachers 45 Bleachers Stop Making it Hurt CHVRCHES and Robert Smith How Now To Drown Citizen Death Dance Approximately Cleopatrick Hometown Death From Above 1979 One + One Declan McKenna Beautiful Faces DEVO Girl U Want DREAMERS Misfits T-Shirt Easy Life Skeletons Fall Out Boy Uma Thurman Foo Fighters Making A Fire Gasper Sans Myriad Genghis Tron Dream Weapon Good Kid Witches Grandson Dirty Greta Van Fleet My Way, Soon Group Love Tounge Tied Inhaler Won’t Be Like This Always Joywave Every Window is a Mirror Junior Varsity Cold Blood Law and Panda Weaves Pinkshift On Thin Ice Queens Of The Stone Age No One Knows Rag’n’Bone Man All You Ever Wanted Rage’n’Bone Man All You Ever Wanted Rise Against Nowhere Generation Rise Against Nowhere Generation Rise Against Talking to Ourselves Sleater-Kinney Turn It On Sleep Tokens Dark Signs Silversun Pickup Panic Switch Soft Kill Wanting War Sports Team M5 St. Vincent Fast Slow Disco STAT Warrior Tame Impala It Might Be Time The Blue Stones Spirits The Blue Stones Shaking Off the Rust The Network Trans Am The Snuts Elephants The Strokes The Adults Are Talking The Vines Ride Tkay Maidza Where is My Mind? Victory Kid My World Weezer All My Favorite Songs Wilderado Head Right Wolfmother Joker and The Thief Yuno Somebody Zac Greer Crazy

Rocket League Takeover