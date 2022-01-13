 All songs and radio stations in Fortnite - Dot Esports

All songs and radio stations in Fortnite

Turn it up.

Image via Epic Games

Vehicles are a core aspect of the gameplay experience in Fortnite. While it’s possible to navigate around the map on foot, vehicles allow players to take their time while looting and still make it to the circle in time.

There have been various vehicle types in the game from golf carts to helicopters. But the introduction of cars brought radio stations to the game. When a player hops into a car or a truck in Fortnite, the radio starts playing. Each radio station plays a certain type of music and it may take a while before you settle on your favorite station.

If you’ve been listening to one of the stations more than the others and would like to learn what other songs are in its playlist, the following list should have you covered.

Beat Box

ArtistSong
21 SavageA Lot
Anderson .PaakLockdown
Anuel AA and Bad BunnyHasta Que Dios Diga
AUDREY NUNAdamn Right
Ayo and TeoRolex
Baby KeemHooligan
Bad BunnyYo Perreo Sola
Big FreedaPlatinum
BROCKHAMPTONCOUNT ON ME
Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny, and J BalvinI Like It
Chancer SmithSwoosh
Costa Gold, MC Caverinha, and L7NNON Feat. PapatinhoO Pai Tá On
Daddy YankeePromblea
David WolvesImpossible
Denzel CurrySo Incredible
DrakeGod’s Plan
DrakeToosie Slide
DrakeFake Love
Duckwrth and Kyle DionWorld On Wheels
FousheeDeep End
GataCheck Up
Haviah MightyAlantic
IDKSanta Monica Blvd
IDK2 Cents
IDK and OffsetSHOOT MY SHOT
J BalvinAmarillo
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad BunnyUN DIA (ONE DAY)
Jack Harlow feat. Lil BabyFace of My City
Jon Bastiste Ft. PJ MORTON and TROMBONE SHORTYBOY HOOD
Juice WRLDLucid Dreams
Kid CudiDay’n’Nite
King GinoKeep Going
Konata SmallRuckus
KONATA SMALLAll Eyes On Me
Kota the FriendOutside
KSIGang Gang
KSI- ft. Deno and JAY1Gang Gang
KyleYouMadeThat and NLE ChoppaHoopla
Leikeli47Money
Lil BabyThe Bigger Picture
Lil Baby and DrakeYes Indeed
Lil Baby and GunnaDrip Too Hard
Lil EazzyyOnna Come Up
Lil Nas XMONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X feat. Jack HarlowINDUSTRY BABY
Lil Tjay ft. Offset, Moneybagg YoRun It Up
Lo VillageOut The Window
madeinTYOLevel up
MARVIN BROOKS KATAEM VUUThe Heat
Masked WolfAstronaut In The Ocean
MELLOW MUSIC GROUP MARLOWE(FT. SOLEMAN BRIGHAM L’ORANGE)One Of The Last
Mia (feat. Drake)Bad Bunny
Millie B.M to the B
NLE ChoppaFinal Warning
NLE Choppa feat. Polo GJumpin
Ozuna Ft. Doja Cat, SiaDel Mar
PeezyInternational Discount
PhoraLa Luna
Polo GRAPSTAR
Polo G and Juice WRLDFlex
Post Malone and Swae LeeSunflower
Redveil, Donte Thomas, D’mari HarrisDrown
Roddy Ricch and DJ MustardHigh Fashion
Roddy Ricch and GunnaStart With Me
ROSALÍA feat. Travis ScottTKN
ROSALÍA, J Balvin and El GuinchoCon Altura
Run The Jewels feat. Pharrell Williams and Zack de la RochaJU$T
SAINt JHNTime for Demons
SaweetieFast (Motion)
Smino, JID, Kenny BeatsBaguetti
Tanks and the Bangas feat. Jamie Woods, Orleans Big, and Anjelika Jelly JosephSelf Care
The Kid LAROIMAYBE
The Kid LAROISo Done
Tiesto feat. Ty Dollar $ignThe Business, Pt II
Travis Scott feat. Young Thug and M.I.A.FRANCHISE
Tyler The Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ignWUSYANAME
YSN FabYou & Me
Yung LeanViolence

Party Royale

ArtistSong
Axe 2 GrindEpic Gam
Billy ListenEpic Games
Bold StanceEpic Games
Bunny BounceEpic Games
Butter Barn HoedownEpic Games
Coral CruiserEpic Games
DetonationEpic Games
Freestylin’Epic Games
JusticeEpic Games
MarathonEpic Games
Neo WorldEpic Games
OG (Remix)Epic Games
Rainy DaysEpic Games
Scootin’Epic Games
Solid GrooveEpic Games
Squeaky CleanEpic Games
Star Power (Music)Epic Games
Sunny’s SongEpic Games
The CrackdownEpic Games
TwistEpic Games
UFOs & AliensEpic Games
War’s HorizonEpic Games
Wiggle WildEpic Games

Power Play

ArtistSong
AJ MitchellSTOP
AJARed Button
Alfie TemplemanEverybody’s Gonna Love Somebody
Alice MertonVertigo
AnittaMe Gusta
Ariana Grande and Justin BieberStuck With U
Baker BoyMove
Bebe Rexha ft. Doja CatBaby, I’m Jealous
benny blanco feat. Halsey and KhalidEastside
Beran oliviaIs That What You Like Now
BlackbearQueen of Broken Hearts
BrockHamptonSugar
BrockHamptonBoy Bye
Bruno, Anderson. Paak, and Silk SonicSkate
BTS feat. HalseyBoy With Luv
Calvin Harris and Dua LipaOne Kiss
Camila CabelloDon’t Go Yet
Carol and VitoriaBeijei Meu Ex, E Agora?
Childish GambinoHeartbeat
Curtis WatersFreckles
David Guetta, SiaLet’s love
DayaBad Girl
Denna McKennaMy House
DJ Snake and Selena GomezSelfish Love
Dominic pikeChicken Tenders
Dua LipaDon’t Start Now
Dua LipaNew Rules
Ed SheeranShape Of You
Ed Sheeran and Justin BieberI Don’t Care
H.E.RCarried Away
Hayley KiyokoFound My Friends
I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND MENew Invention
Imagine DragonsFollow You
James TWButterflies
Jany GreenLittle
Jany GreenMove
Japanese BreakfastBe Sweet
Jorge and MateusTroca
Jorja SmithGone
JoywaveDestruction
Juice WRLDCome and go
Kah-LoFire
Karol GBichota
Kevin AbstractPeach
Kevin AbstractSerria Nights feat. Ryan Beatty
KhalidTalk
KhamariThe Heat
Kilo Kishnice out
Kim PetrasMalibu
Lady Gaga and Ariana GrandeRain On Me
Lady Gaga and BLACKPINKSour Candy
Lauv and Troye SivanI’m So Tired
LiL Lotus and Against the Current ft. Chrissy CostanzaRomantic Disaster
Los AjenosLa Cura
Machine gun KellyA Concert For Aliens
Magdalena BayKillshot
Maisie PetersJohn Hughes Movie
Maisie Peters ft. jp SaxeMaybe Don’t
MarshmelloBe Kind
Marshmello and Anne MarieFRIENDS
Marshmello and CHVRCHESHere With Me
Marshmello and HalseyBe Kind
Marshmello, CHVRCHESHere With Me
MetricBlack Sheep
MigueSo I Lie
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night SweatSurvivor
Nick JonasSpaceMan
Oliver TreeLife Goes On
Olivia RodrigoGood 4You
Os Baroes Da PisadinhaEsquema Preferido(Ao Vivo)
Ouzna ft. Karol G Myke TowersCaramelio Remix
Paloma MamiTraumada
Panic! At The DiscoHigh Hopes
Panic! At The DiscoHey Look Ma, I Made It
Pink Sweat$Icy
PSYGangnam Style
QTake Me Where Your Heart Is
Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRaeYOU
RÜFÜS DU SOLAlive
Tai VerdesA-Ok
Tate McRaeBad Ones
The AcesDaydream
The WeekndBlinding Lights
The WeekndHeartless
The WeekndIn Your Eyes
Tones And IDance Monkey
Tones And INever Seen The Rain
Twenty One PilotSaturday
Victoria Monet, Khalid and Sg LewisExperience
Watts and KhalidFeels
Why Don’t WeCome to brazil
WILLOW and Avril ft. Travis BakerG R O W
YendryEl Diablo
ZAIAINTERSTATE
Zoe WeesGirls Like Us

Radio Underground

ArtistSong
347aidanDemons and Monsters
Ace KazeLike it is
Alex GoughFOOL
Andrew McMahon in the WildernessGet on My Wave
Bartees StrangeMustang
bbno$ Feat. Rich Brianedamame
Beach BunnyGood Girls (Don’t Get Used)
Ben PlattImagine
Ben PrattImagine
Black BouquetJust Kids
Bottom BracketCircadian
CHAI and Ric WilsonMaybe Chocolate Chips (feat. Rick Wilson)
CHVRCHESCalifornia
ClaudGuard
ConfettiRush
DominoweNewlands Mgido
Dreamer BoyBest Of Me
Fontaines D.C.A Hero’s Death
GlaiveAstrid
Glaive1984
Gnarly BethSacramento
gucccihighwater ft. ConvolkHighschool (remix)
Jacob Collier(ft. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign)All I Need
JawnyBest Thing
JungleKeep Moving
KalanCan’t Tell Me
Kamus LeonardoAlignment
Kero Kero Bonito21/02/20
King GnuTeenager Forever
King PrincessPAIN
Lava La RueMagpie
LeticiaZe Vaquerio
LeticiaZe Vaqueiro
MamalarkyFury
MARINAAncient Dreams In a Modern Land
Mbongwana StarMalukayi
Melim and RaelRelax
MICHELLE and CHAIFYO (feat. CHAI)
Modest MouseWe Are Between
NectarFishy
NightcrawlerTeeth
Oscar SchellerPeach
Priya RaguChicken Lemon Rice
Remi (Panda Bear RemixWoo!
RooseveltStrange
RoosveltStrangers
Sofi TukkerPurple Hat
Sophia GripariHate You but I Don’t
Special DeathSo Cold
St. VincentPay Your Way In Pain
Suzi WuHighway
Tanks and the BangasBack In A Minute
Teezo TouchdownSocial Cues
The BotsBlinded
The DistrictsCheap Regrets
The VaccinesHeadphones Baby
Tiffany DayCommitment Issues
Troye SivanSTUD
Two AnotherAnother Night
Tyler PageDon’t believe the aliens
WarmduscherDisco Peanuts
We Are the UnionMake it Easy
Whethn, Saint punk, GrandsonAll in My Head (Saint punk Remix)
Why Don’t WeFallin’
Xan CallihanChose

Radio Yonder

ArtistSong
Alex AdairReal For Me
Anthony Russo and KANG DANIELState of Wonder
BEAUZ, Ghost and Amander SingHalf a Heart
Boslyk Feat. Sarah McSherryBetter Off
Boss FightShadows
BROSON, ODESZA, and GoldenHEART ATTACK (feat. Lau.ra)
Champagne Drip and LuciiME and You
Clear SixBe Real
CLiQ, Alika, and Ms BanksGoogle Me
Da Tweekaz and LNY TNZSo Easy
Dion Timmer and Micah MartinInternet Boy
Effiel 65Blue (Flume Remix)
Epic GamesLimitless
Feint and Laura BrehmWe Won’t Be Alone
GalantisRunaway (U & I)
Grant and JuneauColor
Grant and RUNNFix It
i_oCastles In The Sky
Jason Ross and BlankeOne More Day
Jay CosmicOcean Eyes
Kai Wachi and Dylan MatthewRun
Kayzo and 1788-LARK
KovenGold
Lost FrequenciesWhere Are You Now
MarshmelloFairytale
MarshmelloShockwave
MarshmelloSupernovacane
MarshmelloVibr8
Marshmello and CarnageBack in Time
Marshmello and PEEKABOOPushin Stacks
Marshmello and SippyCandy Kid
Marshmello and SubtronicsHouse Party
Marshmello and TroyBoiJiggle It
Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, and Meghan Thee StallionBad B*****s
MEMBAStrider
Moore Kismet and Pauline HerrYou Should Run
Muzzy BearrDo For Me
Nitti Gritti and RUNNWhere I belong
ProtohypeRunup
Qoeit and AFKfaded GLASS
QoietBrain RAGOUT
Rezz and GrabbitsSomeone Else
RL Grime and JuelzFormula
SlushiiDreaming Of You
Spag HeddyZoom
Summer Was FunPick Up The Phone
Super Future and WrecknoHypernatural
ThrottleFor Me
Tokyo Machine, Weird Genius, and LightsLast Summer
William Black Feat. Annie SchindelRemedy
ZHU, 24kGoldn and NIGHTMREI Admit It

Rock & Royale

ArtistSong
A Day to RememberMind Reader
AC/DCDemon Fire
AFIFar Too Near
AirbourneRunnin’ Wild
Arcade FireNo Cars Go
ArchitectsDead Butterflies
Area 21La La La
ArKellsYou Can Get It(feat. K.Flay)
Bleachers45
BleachersStop Making it Hurt
CHVRCHES and Robert SmithHow Now To Drown
CitizenDeath Dance Approximately
CleopatrickHometown
Death From Above 1979One + One
Declan McKennaBeautiful Faces
DEVOGirl U Want
DREAMERSMisfits T-Shirt
Easy LifeSkeletons
Fall Out BoyUma Thurman
Foo FightersMaking A Fire
Gasper SansMyriad
Genghis TronDream Weapon
Good KidWitches
GrandsonDirty
Greta Van FleetMy Way, Soon
Group LoveTounge Tied
InhalerWon’t Be Like This Always
JoywaveEvery Window is a Mirror
Junior VarsityCold Blood
Law and PandaWeaves
PinkshiftOn Thin Ice
Queens Of The Stone AgeNo One Knows
Rag’n’Bone ManAll You Ever Wanted
Rage’n’Bone ManAll You Ever Wanted
Rise AgainstNowhere Generation
Rise AgainstTalking to Ourselves
Sleater-KinneyTurn It On
Sleep TokensDark Signs
Silversun PickupPanic Switch
Soft KillWanting War
Sports TeamM5
St. VincentFast Slow Disco
STATWarrior
Tame ImpalaIt Might Be Time
The Blue StonesSpirits
The Blue StonesShaking Off the Rust
The NetworkTrans Am
The SnutsElephants
The StrokesThe Adults Are Talking
The VinesRide
Tkay MaidzaWhere is My Mind?
Victory KidMy World
WeezerAll My Favorite Songs
WilderadoHead Right
WolfmotherJoker and The Thief
YunoSomebody
Zac GreerCrazy

Rocket League Takeover

ArtistSong
Bad Computer and DanykaChasing Clouds
Dion TimmerShiawase
FLWRHot
Grant ft. JuneauColor
HabstraktThat One
KaskadeSolid Ground
KaskadeFlip Reset
Pixel TerrorEnigma
SlushiiAll I Need
SlushiiLUV U NEED U
Soupandreas and InvernessHours