All Rogue Bike locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite players are queueing up for Chapter four, season two, to land and experience the latest additions to the map stated in the patch notes.

The new points of interest (POIs) will be on everyone’s radar, and most players will get into early skirmishes to be the first ones to try out the new weapons and vehicles.

While there are lots of mechanics that players will get to explore, there will also be new vehicles that will help players get around the map faster, like the Rogue Bike.

Where to find a Rogue Bike in Fortnite Chapter four, season two

Rogue Bikes are commonly found at Mega City, the new futuristic POI in Fortnite Chapter four, season two. The number of Rogue Bikes significantly decreases outside of this landmark.

Screengrab via Epic Games

This doesn’t mean that Rogue Bikes can’t be found in other POIs, though. If you’re looking to test the bikes in your first match, however, you’ll be better off landing in Mega City. Considering Mega City’s size and overall competition around the landmark, it can also be a decent idea to leave the POI as soon as you find a Rogue Bike.

Outside of Mega City, there are lots of small areas that players can loot, and doing so will drastically increase your odds of survival. By lasting until the end of a match, you can complete more quests and accumulate more XP to level up your battle pass filled with amazing skins.