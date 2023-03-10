Fortnite players abandoned in queues while servers should be up for Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite players are now clueless about whether servers are up or down in the hours leading up to the release of Chapter Four, season two. The update to bring in the new season started on March 10 at 1am CT, but developer Epic Games provided no timeline on when the maintenance would end.

While the Epic Games Public Status page shows that all Fortnite systems are operational, players are reporting on Twitter that servers are still listed as offline on PC or that they’ve been put in queues after trying to log into the game, only to be kicked after waiting the time shown on the screen.

The servers aren't even up and there's already a queue 💀#FortniteMEGA pic.twitter.com/O0r6ZfvRvX — Geno – Fortnite Leaks & Info (@ClapzDestiny) March 10, 2023

When we tried to log into the game on PC today, around 6:15am CT, the Epic Games launcher blocked the Fortnite icon with a “servers offline” note. Around 6:25am CT, we were able to open the game but were placed in a five-minute queue.

Why Fortnite puts players in queues

While the servers are now up on PC and other platforms, the large influx of players trying to jump into the new season is probably placing them on a queue to avoid server overload and instabilities during the release of the new season. Developer Epic games is likely trying to test the waters and see if no game-breaking issues are in the live version of the game before millions of players jump into the servers all at once.

However, some issues are already showing up. The Fortnite Status Twitter page published that some players aren’t seeing the new season background when logging in, and instead are presented with an underwhelming blue background. There’s no fix for this issue for now.