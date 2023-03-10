Fortnite Chapter four, season two, is finally here with a new battle pass and cosmetics. Though most of the new content was leaked prior to the update, there are still lots of new mechanics and items that were under the radar until their release.

In addition to all the cosmetics, players will get to interact with futuristic vehicles and powerful weapons that are season exclusives, including the Kinetic Blade.

Kinetic Blade is one of the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter four, season two, and it has an anime feeling to it.

To ensure everyone gets to try out the latest additions to Fortnite, Epic Games also rolled out a weekly quest that requires players to knock back players with the Kinetic Blade.

How to knock back players with the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

Find a Kinetic Blade by looting regularly.

Close the gap between your enemy with the Dash Attack.

Once you’re close to an enemy player, use the Knockback Slash with Left Click on PC and your fire button on consoles.

Performing a Knockback Slash will allow players to knock back their enemies with the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite, and allow them to complete the quest associated with it in the process.

Considering the Kinetic Blade is a short-range weapon, you’ll also need to pair it up with long-range weapons. If a situation doesn’t allow you to close the range, you can still fight your enemies with the weapons in your arsenal and live to knock back another day.

How to get a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite

Players can get a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite by looting as usual since the item appears as ground loot or inside chests. If you spot an enemy player with the Kinetic Blade, you can also try pick them off from a distance as they won’t be able to challenge you unless they have more weapons in their inventory.