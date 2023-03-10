All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2 is here, and as always, there are a host of leaked skins and cosmetics coming to the game over the next few weeks.

It’s an exciting time of the year for all Fortnite fans as we are officially entering the second season of Chapter four. The new season of Fortnite will be set on a Neo-Tokyo-esque map that will give players the opportunity to use new weapons like the Katana, drink new Slurp Juice that will restore both health and shield fast, and look fresh in new set of skins and cosmetics coming as a part of a collaboration or featured in the battle pass.

As is tradition, Fortnite leakers—HYPEX, iFireMonkey, and Shiina are doing their usual heavy lifting and are sharing plenty of cosmetic and skin leaks with us. Speaking of upcoming skins and cosmetics in this season, the biggest highlights are easily the Resident Evil and Attack on Titan collaboration. But, Epic Games has tons of other cosmetics and skins in store for us.

So, let’s jump straight into it and see which skins are coming to Fortnite in Chapter four, season two.

All leaked skins coming to Fortnite Chapter four, season two

Unlike the previous Fortnite season, the second season of Chapter four will have weekly cosmetics and their respective quests that don’t require buying the battle pass.

We're getting "WEEKLY COSMETICS" quests that don't require the battle pass in Season 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/iJ3lO1rovW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 10, 2023

Before we unpack the upcoming skins coming in this Fortnite season, we have to highlight the two most important upcoming collaborations—Resident Evil and Attack on Titan. With the Resident Evil pack, you’ll be able to play either as Claire Redfield or Leon S Kennedy:

FORTNITE X RESIDENT EVIL pic.twitter.com/FK114sOxnH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 10, 2023

Here’s the preview of Attack on Titan collaboration featuring Eren Yeager:

Fortnite x Attack on Titan – Eren Yeager 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aRGgUJw4oT — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 10, 2023

Eren Jeager has the option to hide/show the Scout Regiment Cloak pic.twitter.com/s3SKtcQ4hw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

And here are the remaining leaked skins, variants, and bundles coming to the game:

Chapter 4 – Season 2 STW Pack:



Ned the Eternal Pack

He really can't leave without, so he'll have to find it himself. Time to locate what you lost with the Ned the Eternal Pack. Includes access to "Save the World" PvE Campaign. pic.twitter.com/NmxZPckilu — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

Chapter 4 – Season 2 Starter Pack:



Cross Comms Pack

When Tegan is on comms, she never misses a callout. Clear, concise and to the point with the Cross Comms pack. Inlcudes an Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe and 600 V-Bucks.



(Images from pre-season 2) pic.twitter.com/2nH3ZaZjZZ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

All Variants added in Chapter 4 – Season 2: pic.twitter.com/zgtrw1ebbW — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

Tier 100 style! Gonna record the In-Game showcase now! pic.twitter.com/JCduqz3Qmm — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 10, 2023

All leaked cosmetics coming to Fortnite Chapter four, season two

Aside from skins, Fortnite Chapter four, season two will have plenty of battle pass and shop cosmetics you can grab:

New Sprays/Wraps in Chapter 4 – Season 2: pic.twitter.com/ziThjP6Lsv — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

New Emojis/Gliders in Chapter 4 – Season 2: pic.twitter.com/1N0JW15Ldr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

New Contrails/Emotes in Chapter 4 – Season 2: pic.twitter.com/Iak33lbAJO — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

New Skins/Backblings in Chapter 4 – Season 2: pic.twitter.com/VRt54QPKNS — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

Attack on Titan x Fortnite Spray: pic.twitter.com/xtSqxgrSLz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

New "Anxiety" Shop emote icon pic.twitter.com/qHoshfBL2c — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

New Loading Screens in Chapter 4 – Season 2: pic.twitter.com/9Z2HtDNIvS — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

Remember, you’ll get Supercharge XP for the first seven days of the season, so you can unlock the skins and cosmetics you like early in the season.