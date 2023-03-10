How long will Supercharge XP last in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2?

Fortnite Chapter four, season two is upon us. There are plenty of new additions, one of which is a quality-of-life change that will significantly increase the battle pass experience called Supercharge XP. Sadly, it won’t last for the entirety of the season, but here’s how long you will be able to make use of it.

The new season is bringing a major overhaul of zones, introducing first-person mode for all those that prefer this to a traditional third-person point of view, tons of new skins and cosmetics with the new battle pass, Resident Evil and Attack on Titan collaboration, and new Neo-Tokyo map featuring new weapons and vehicles.

Supercharge XP will be given to all Fortnite players at the beginning of the season, but sadly, it won’t last for the entirety of the season. Instead, Supercharge XP is imagined to be an experience boost at the start of the season so that you can quickly unlock the skins and cosmetics you set your eyes on.

As we already mentioned, Supercharge XP won’t last for the entirety of Chapter four, season two. But, how long will Supercharge XP last?

How long will Supercharge XP last in Fortnite Chapter four, season two?

According to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the Supercharge XP will last for the first seven days of the season. The Supercharged XP will be capped at 60,000 experience so you won’t be able to no-life the start of the season and unlock every skin in the shop in the first week.

There will be a bonus of 60,000 supercharged XP for the first 7 days of Chapter 4 – Season 2. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

So, the best approach here is to grind your heart out at the beginning of the season to fully utilize this experience buff, and once you use it all up, you can pull the brake and complete seasonal quests at your own pace.