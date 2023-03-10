All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is getting ready to be released as players across the world get ready to hop into the Mega City for the first time. There are a lot of new features and items as part of this new season, including a variety of new weapons that will allow you to decimate your opponents with ease.

Epic Games didn’t hold back at the start of this season, introducing four new weapons for the battle royale. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

What are the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2?

According to Epic’s blog, there will be four new weapons added in Fortnite MEGA, with the options varying from melee to ranged.

These new Fortnite weapons include:

Kinetic Blade: A katana that works as a melee weapon with a standard slash attack as well as a powerful dash attack that will deal devastating damage once it’s charged up.

A katana that works as a melee weapon with a standard slash attack as well as a powerful dash attack that will deal devastating damage once it’s charged up. Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle: This is a slightly quieter version of ARs that many players will be familiar with, providing a much more focused firing approach.

This is a slightly quieter version of ARs that many players will be familiar with, providing a much more focused firing approach. Havoc Pump Shotgun: The shotgun is as advertised, offering devastating damage against enemies at close range.

The shotgun is as advertised, offering devastating damage against enemies at close range. Overclocked Pulse Rifle: Epic hasn’t revealed much about this Mythic weapon except for the fact that it can be found on some kind of rifting POI.

All of these Fortnite weapons are hidden across the battle royale island, with multiple either being Mythics or having a version that is located in specialized areas. The AR Mythic can be found by defeating the Highcard boss and the Shotgun Mythic is located in Vaults that have to be unlocked with keycards.

More weapons will likely be revealed and unvaulted with updates too.