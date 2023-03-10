How to claim a Capture Point in Fortnite:All locations

Fortnite has moved on to Chapter four season two, which comes with a plethora of new changes. From new skins to new vehicles and weapons, there is much to explore in the game again, including the return of Capture Points.

Capture Points are unique locations scattered all around the map, and there are a lot of them. While you can go about your day without interacting with them, some challenges will require you to capture them.

How to claim a Capture Point in Fortnite

Go to a Capture Point location.

Stand inside the flag’s circle.

Once players get inside the range of a Capture Point, a timer will start.

The Capture Point will be claimed as its flag rises to the top in around 45 seconds.

When players successfully claim a Capture Point, they will also be rewarded with loot. Enemies near them will also be marked for 30 seconds, which grants players a strategic advantage after claiming a Capture Point.

All Capture Point locations in Fortnite

Breakwater Bay

The Citadel

Anvil Square

Shattered Slabs

Frenzy Fields

Mega City

Slappy Shores

Brutal Bastion

Lonely Labs

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players can find the nine Capture Points in Fortnite at the locations above. These landmarks tend to be heavily contested, so you’re likely to meet some competition while trying to claim a Capture Point. You should consider doing some light looting before trying to claim one and leaving the perimeters quickly when you’re done.