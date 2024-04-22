All ranged weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

As you work on quests in Fortnite, you’ll regularly come across ones that might seem tricky. One such task is to deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne, which can be confusing for multiple reasons.

Recommended Videos

One part of this quest that might have you stumped is what exactly counts as a ranged weapon. There are so many types of weaponry you can use, which makes knowing which ones work for this task decently tough. So for Chapter Five, season two, here are all of the ranged weapons you can obtain in Fortnite.

All ranged weapons in Fortnite

Even Mythic Bending counts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any weapon you can attack with from afar counts as a ranged weapon for this task, which is the majority of weaponry you can use in Fortnite. You may have thought only weapons with scopes you can use from afar would work for the Air Chakra quest, but that’s not the case as just about every weapon you might think to use works.

Here are all of the ranged weapons present in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Mythic Firebending

Mythic Airbending

Mythic Waterbending

Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle

Zeus’ Huntress DMR

Hades’ Harbinger SMG

Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Iron Warrior Thunder Burst SMG

Thunder Burst SMG

Warforged Assault Rifle

Eagle Eye Huntress DMR

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Nemesis AR

Ranger Pistol

Huntress DMR

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Drum Gun

Harbinger SMG

With any of these weapons, you can tackle the deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne quest. If you’re worried about losing a fight and not making progress in this task, consider taking on some NPCs around the map to make the task easier. All NPCs are easier to fight, which means you can focus more on the quest rather than staying alive.

Some weapons work better than others for the task, but as long as you manage to stay in the air and deal damage with one of the available options, you can get through this task with ease and get one step closer to opening all six Chakras so you can claim the Appa Glider.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more