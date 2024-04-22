Fortnite player jumping and shooting an enemy over train.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite

Rise above your enemies.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Apr 22, 2024

There’s nothing more satisfying than landing a shot while you’re airborne in Fortnite, and one of the Airbending Chakra quests asks you to do just that.

Being airborne in Fortnite is a fairly straightforward task. You just need to keep your toes off the ground. Maintaining bullet accuracy while in the air is difficult, though, so damaging enemies with ranged weapons while you’re in the air can be tough.

The quest asks you to deal 200 damage to enemies with ranged weapons while airborne, and if you’re struggling, look no further. In this guide, we’ll tell you the easiest way to complete the quest so you can earn 350 Chi to level up your Avatar mini-pass and unlock those cool rewards.

Damaging enemies with ranged weapons while airborne in Fortnite, explained

Glowberry Juice restores shields and makes you airborne.
Glowberry Juice provides the anti-gravity status effect and makes you airborne. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to complete the challenge. The first is simple: land at one of the two air-themed Elemental Shrines on the map and get the Airbending mythic item to soar through the sky and find enemies. 

Once you’ve set your eyes on a target, use your Air Jump ability to get airborne and shoot them. You can also use FlowBerry consumables or the River Styx effect to gain height and become airborne.

However, keep in mind that you need to use long-range weapons like the Reaper Sniper Rifle or DMR rifles to deal at least 200 damage to your enemy to complete the quest.

If you’re up for a challenge, we suggest using Shockwave grenades to negate fall damage and test your luck while falling from a skybase. While you’re descending through the air, shoot enemies from above with a long-range gun. Chances are you’ll need a few attempts to finish the challenge, but hey, at least you’ll have a cool montage for your friends. 

