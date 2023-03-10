All Mythic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

From arcade games to new weapons like the Kinetic Blade, Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is here in all of its glory. The futuristic-themed season also made its debut with a slight hiccup, but release periods hardly ever go according to plan.

As fans cruise around the new map with Rogue Bikes, they may want to enrich their gaming experience with the latest Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two. Mythic weapons tend to be stronger than other vaulted weapons, making them quite popular among the player base.

Where to find all Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two

Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun: This weapon can only be found inside the vaults that are marked with white lock icons on the map. These icons will appear once the second storm circle starts closing in.

This weapon can only be found inside the vaults that are marked with white lock icons on the map. These icons will appear once the second storm circle starts closing in. Highcard’s Suppressed Havoc Assault Rifle: This weapon drops from the Highcard Boss, one of the new NPCs in the Mega City area.

This weapon drops from the Highcard Boss, one of the new NPCs in the Mega City area. Overclocked Pulse Rifle: Players can obtain this rifle by claiming the Capture Point at Loot Lake Island.

If you decide to obtain one of the Mythic weapons above, you should know that more than a few players may have the same idea as you. The competition at these locations can be unexpectedly high in some matches, and you may find yourself needing to take out a player who might already have the Mythic weapon at their disposal.

After successfully retrieving one of the Mythic weapons, leaving the area is often advised so you can live to fight another day and unleash the full power of your arsenal to potentially snatch a Victory Royale.