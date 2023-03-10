Fortnite is beginning its newest season and players from around the world are hopping into Chapter Four, season two for the first time. But, as is the case with new updates sometimes, there’s a new bug that is affecting the way the game looks. When players load into the game, they are met with a blue background screen in the main lobby.

Considering the artists at Epic Games likely worked hard on that image, it’s a shame that it can’t be seen by players. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix the blue background in Fortnite.

Is there a way to fix the blue background in Fortnite?

According to the official Fortnite Status Twitter account, the developer is aware of the bug affecting some players in the game. Epic said on March 10 that it’s working to resolve the issue now but there is no more information as of writing. While this bug isn’t game-breaking, Epic likely has the incentive to repair it as soon as possible since it’s how many people will see the game for the first time.

We're aware that players may have a blue lobby background instead of a new one.



We're working to resolve this now and will provide another update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/g1sfZTL2WD — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 10, 2023

The background that’s missing features the Mega City that’s sure to become a staple of this season thanks to its cyberpunk vibes. There are neon adverts and lights across the city that are meant to provide new options for others in terms of movement. With it being such a big addition, it makes sense why Epic would make it the setting for the lobby during this season.

Keep your eyes on Fortnite‘s Status page on Twitter for the most updated information about when the blue lobby background bug is resolved.