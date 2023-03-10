How to win the arcade game in Frenzy Fields or Slappy Shores in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter Four, season two is finally here and players are hopping into the battle royale to see everything that’s been added to the game. A new series of story quests also seems to have been added to the game, with players able to complete Syndicate quests. The first one asks players to hack and win an arcade game at one of two locations in the game.

The machine is easy to find thanks to the icon that appears on the map, but winning the game while dealing with enemies might be tough. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to win the arcade game at Frenzy Fields or Slappy shores in Fortnite.

How to win the arcade game in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two

Screengrab via Epic Games

To find the arcade game at Slappy Shores, head to the blue marker on the image above since that will point you to its location. When you interact with the machine, a minigame will pop up and you’ll need to use the left thumbstick or mouse to click on the directions you need to go to reach the large red X. Once you’ve completed it, you’ll be notified and a voice will talk to you about the Peace Syndicate.

It’s probably not wise to head straight for the arcade machine as soon as you land since there will likely be other enemies around you. Instead, find a good weapon in the surrounding area and take out any competition before taking the time to hack the arcade machine. It will require your focus, so you may not notice any enemies sneaking up on you.

As long as you can find the arcade machine and push the directional buttons, you’ll be able to win the arcade machine in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.