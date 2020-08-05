All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite's v13.40 update | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s v13.40 update is all about cars, introducing four new drivable vehicles to the battle royale. But like any other patch, new skins, backblings, pickaxes, and gliders are coming to the game.

The ever-reliable data miners and notorious leakers Lucas7yoshi and VastBlastt have done some more digging and found a treasure trove of cosmetics. Castaway Jonesy and Crustina are making a return to the shop, alongside the new additions of Mecha Team Shadow and Derby Dynamo.

Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite in Patch v13.4.

Skins

Gliders and pickaxes

Backblings

Emotes